This new Springfield business offers 150 varieties of bourbon, full bar

By Natalie Morris
The State Journal-Register
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzAKA_0gJVJVdv00

Kentucky Burn has joined its sister businesses just south of the Illinois State Fairgrounds main gate.

This newest venture at 1104 Sangamon Ave. features 150 varieties of whiskey, as well as a full bar. The theme is reflected in the bar itself with a base made from repurposed oak barrels.

Owners Bill Tinsley and Debbie Fry did not include a kitchen in this latest business, however, like the neighboring Keeley's Place at 1102 Sangamon Ave., patrons can order off the full menu from the Main Gate Bar & Grill at 2143 N. 11th St.

“If you come in for a couple drinks and want something off Main Gate’s menu that’s not a problem,” Tinsley said. “We can have it delivered.”

Operating hours for Kentucky Burn are 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Natalie Morris can be reached at 737-7254 or by email at natalie.sjr@gmail.com.

#Kentucky Burn
