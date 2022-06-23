Levitt AMP show featuring Davina and the Vagabonds moved to Aug. 3. Here's why

Thursday's Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series concert featuring the swing jazz band Davina and the Vagabonds has been postponed.

The show has been rescheduled for Aug. 3 at the Y Block.

According to a press release from Downtown Springfield, Inc. , members of the band have COVID-19.

The band just returned from a tour of Australia.

Davina and the Vagabonds is known for their high-energy live shows. American Songwriter said the band combats "heartache with sugar and sass."

Opening act After School Special will be part of the Aug. 3 show.

Levitt AMP continues June 30 with Charanga Tropical , an 11-piece salsa ensemble performing classic and modern Cuba salsa music. Tino Knight is the opener.

'My One and Only' pushed back

COVID-19 cases among the cast members of "My One and Only" has pushed back the show at the Legacy Theatre , 101 E. Lawrence Ave., until July 7, said theatre owner Scott Richardson.

It had been scheduled to open Friday.

Eight of the 24 cast members tested positive.

The show will now run July 7-10, 13-17 and 20-24.

