Title IX pioneers: Louisiana's Clifford Ann Creed was one of the best golfers in the world

By LaMar Gafford, Alexandria Town Talk
 2 days ago

When speaking about trailblazers for women’s athletics in Louisiana, Clifford Ann Creed’s name deserves to be in the conversation.

The Alexandria native established herself as not only one of the top female golfers in Louisiana, but in the world during the 1950s and 1960s — winning 11 LPGA tour singles events and over $280,000 in prize money throughout her career.

"I was blessed to be able to do this,” Creed said in a 2005 interview with The Town Talk. “So many would've liked to have done the same and didn't have the chance."

Creed picked up golf at an early age, and it did not take her long to become successful — qualifying for the first flight in the Louisiana Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament in 1950.

By the end of the decade, she won four straight amateur titles from 1955-58 — the first two coming in her junior and senior years at Opelousas High School and the final two during her freshman and sophomore years at Lamar.

A golfer she looked up to was Marilynn Smith, who helped found the LPGA in 1950 with 12 other women. At 12, Creed got a chance to meet her during an exhibition match at the Alexandria Golf and Country Club and was inspired to become a professional golfer.

"She was very personable," Creed said. "I knew she was a good golfer, and she chatted with me and encouraged me to keep up with my golf."

Creed continued to dominate the amateur scene until she turned pro in 1962 and joined Smith in the LGPA in 1963 — winning rookie of the year honors.

Finishing in the top 10 in money her first six years on the tour, Creed quickly found success by winning three events each season from 1964-66 and winning two more in 1967. She also won the Yankee Ladies' Team Championship in 1967 with Margie Masters.

In 1985, Creed made more history as she became the first woman to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Since her induction, 33 other women have joined her and two others — former LSU athletes Britni Sneed Newman (softball) and Susan Jackson (gymnastics) — will be in this year’s class.

“I was always impressed with her accomplishments,” said Jerry Pierce, who served as the chairman of the Hall of Fame from 1971-90. “When I met her (during her induction), she was a very gracious and a first class lady.”

Much like Smith before her, Creed served as an inspiration for other young ladies wanting to play golf. Former Natchitoches Central and Campti girls basketball coach Emma Boozman recalls when Creed played in a golf tournament during the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame weekend and encouraged her daughter to keep up the sport.

“She was very nice and personable and always encouraged my daughter Erica to do her best in golf,” Boozman said. “She was a special person, that’s for sure.”

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Title IX pioneers: Louisiana's Clifford Ann Creed was one of the best golfers in the world

