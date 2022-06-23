ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

WCSHOF/Harold Oswald Special Contributor Award: Jack Miller

By Aaron Dorksen
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2JmU_0gJVJL3t00

Jack Miller’s name has been synonymous for many decades with the oil and gas business, athletics and philanthropy in Wayne County.

The past CEO of Miller Supply, Kenoil and Kastle Oil & Gas, Miller has had a passion for athletics all his life.

A 1970 graduate of Triway High School, Miller excelled in football and held the school record for interceptions for 31 years.

Miller went on to play slowpitch softball for 16 years for the world-ranked Miller Pipers.

Jack and his wife, Deb, have three children, Kirk, Brooks and Jordan and 11 grandchildren.

“We’ve had 10 All-Ohio athletes in our family with the Millers, Starrs and Rottmans,” Jack proudly stated.

Miller has always looked for ways to help his family, relatives, the Triway community and beyond, especially when it comes to athletics. His lifetime involvement with sports as an athlete, coach, administrator and donor makes him very deserving of the WCSHOF/Harold Oswald Special Contributor Award.

“I’m honored to join such a select group of Wayne County athletes,” Miller said.

Miller was a youth baseball and football coach for many years, as well as serving as a baseball league commissioner.

The most notable projects that Jack and Deb have led and developed are Triway’s Jack Miller Field, Ashland University’s 6,000-seat Jack Miller Stadium, Triway Youth Baseball’s Miller Fields, the Triway Auxiliary Gym and the new indoor Niss Athletic Center at Ashland University.

“Deb and I like to see long-term needs for athletic facilities that can help groups of people for generations,” Jack said. “Nothing is more exhilarating than watching people enjoy a gym or ball field while remembering the many obstacles that had to be worked through.”

In recent years, Miller has developed a close friendship with Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan and become a member of the Buckeyes’ executive wrestling board.

Miller said his hobby is, “playing pickleball with friends and legends Seth Bowles and Corey Beckett.”

Jack and Deb are members of Grace Church and Friends and Followers Class in Wooster.

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby races in downtown Mansfield

Photos from Saturday as nearly 40 youngsters competed in the annual North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby, racing down Main Street in downtown Mansfield. Young racers in the stock division and super stock division competed for a shot at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron on July 23. The event is open to children between the ages of 7 and 18 who live in Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion and Morrow counties.
MANSFIELD, OH
wwnytv.com

2 Red & Black alums heading to Hall of Fame

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two former Watertown Red & Black football players have a special weekend coming up. They will be part of a special fraternity. Mark Loftus and Patrick Britton share a bond with the Red & Black. They got together recently with other alumni at the Watertown Elks Club.
WATERTOWN, NY
whbc.com

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel speaks after being annnounced as vice president for strategic engagement at the University of Akron Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Akron, Oho. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am....
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, OH
Government
City
Wooster, OH
Wayne County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Government
City
Friendship, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mansfield’s Emanuel Jacob plans to sell building; eyes smaller space

Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield plans to sell its building at 973 Larchwood Road, but remains committed to continuing on as the only synagogue in Mansfield. Paul Hyman, who is president of the Reform synagogue, told the Columbus Jewish News that retirements of older congregants to Florida and younger members moving out of town were key factors that led to this decision. Such is the fate of many smaller congregations in more rural communities, he said.
ashlandsource.com

Grandpa's Cheesebarn hosts 22nd Strawberry Feast

ASHLAND -- Shoppers and strawberry aficionados gathered at Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates Friday for the first day of Grandpa's 22nd annual Strawberry Feast. The event, which runs through Sunday, offers visitors a number of strawberry-flavored foods like homemade strawberry shortcake, strawberry fudges, strawberry cheese, and more. GALLERY: Grandpa's 22nd...
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oswald#Wcshof#Miller Supply#Kastle Oil Gas#Triway High School#Millers#Rottmans#Ashland University#Triway Youth Baseball#The Triway Auxiliary Gym#Niss Athletic Center
WFMJ.com

Ohio Turnpike to host customer appreciation event Friday

The Ohio Turnpike along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are teaming up to host a customer appreciation event at the turnpike's Mahoning Valley Service Plaza in New Springfield on Friday, June 24. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the service plaza. Guests can...
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Watch Here: How to Prune a Rose with Rohr’s Nursery

Introducing Pam’s Places a news series following WHBC’s Pam Cook as she travels all around Stark County showing you some of her favorite places. First stop is Rohr’s Nursery for a lesson in pruning roses this summer. Check the video out and be sure to subscribe on YouTube.
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

ODOT: Upcoming Route 250 Project to Impact Tappan Lake Visitors

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a road closure that will impact those of you who like the summertime recreational opportunities at Tappan Lake Park. Route 250 will close just after the July 4th weekend from Route 800 near Dennison to Route 151 just across the Harrison County line.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas Among Counties Joining Pilot Program

Mary Alice Reporting – Rural road travel is a major topic and four local counties are joining forces for a pilot program. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement to make transit easier and more efficient in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties as $2.8 million is going for the creation of Mobility Ohio, which is part of the Federal Transit Administration’s Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility program.
TUSCARAWAS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘In the image of God:’ Cleveland Catholic Diocese bishop on SCOTUS ruling

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Malesic has released a statement on a scientific and spiritual perspective regarding Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. In a statement on the diocese’s website, Bishop Malesic said that science confirms that life begins at conception, also quoting Genesis 1 that says humans […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The great scape: At Thaxton’s Organic Garlic, these flower stalks, once discarded, are now a sought-after delicacy

HUDSON, Ohio -- On a steamy June evening at Thaxton’s Organic Garlic in Hudson, scape season was in the air. The delicious aroma wafted from the fields and from the refrigerator Fred Thaxton opened, revealing plastic bags stuffed full of the green curlicues they sell to chefs and foodies, to be followed a few weeks later by mature garlic bulbs.
HUDSON, OH
AutoGuide.com

First New Tire Plant in 70 Years Opens in Akron

Akron, Ohio, is in a very real way the home of tire manufacturing in North America, going back to B. F. Goodrich in 1870. Make that the former home, as by the 21st Century, a city that had once been defined by rubber manufacturing was now more famous for abandoned factories and crumbling infrastructure.
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy