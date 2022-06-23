ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer interested in site of Monroe's old central fire station on Scott Street

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
 2 days ago
A developer is reportedly interested in the now-vacant site that once housed the City of Monroe's old central fire station.

On Monday, Monroe City Council voted unanimously to initiate approval of a proposed rezoning of the site of the former station at 75 Scott St., as well as nine surrounding parcels. Seven of the parcels would be rezoned from R-3 residential, while the remaining three would be changed from MU-2 mixed use, with all ten to be converted to planned unit development (PUD).

As part of this rezoning process, the first reading of the ordinance to amend the zoning of the aforementioned parcels took place. The second reading and public hearing for the proposed ordinance was scheduled for July 18.

The demolition of the 53-year-old fire station took place last summer. It had been out of service since the city’s new, 15,700-square-foot Central Fire Station was completed in September 2019.

City of Monroe Director of Economic and Community Development, Mark Cochran, explained that the purpose of the rezoning is to encourage the redevelopment of the property and its surrounding parcels consistent with the city's master plan. The rezoning comes with the recommendation of the city's planning commission, and after the city has been working for about a year with James S. Jacobs Architects to develop a conceptual site plans looking at what redevelopment of the fire station site could look like.

"The proposed conceptual plan called for a two-story, mixed-use development at the site of the former fire station at 75 Scott St., as well as the adjacent site at 317 E. First that's vacant and city-owned," Cochran said. "The parcel to the east that's currently a parking lot for county employees is envisioned for attached townhouses, multi-family units.

"After we had those discussions and developed the conceptual site plans, we began talking to some potential developers to gauge interest."

Cochran said that the city heard back from one developer who is interested in possibly redeveloping the entire block bounded by Humphrey St. to the north, First St. to the south, Scott St. to the west and Wadsworth St. to the east.

"The zoning code does allow the city to initiate re-zoning," he said. "How it works is the city initiates the request to re-zone properties, then later comes back to the planning commission and city council for approval of a PUD plan, as well as a PUD agreement with the developer. It's the exact process we followed on the La-Z-Boy site; the city initiated the re-zoning of that to PUD and brought forth the documents later."

Cochran said that he and his staff have already fielded many questions from owners of surrounding parcels wanting to know what this potential redevelopment means for their properties. He said that any conversations that may occur about those pieces of land would not involve the city.

"The development would be completed by a private developer; not by the city," Cochran said. "We've had a lot of conversations with some of the neighbors who have asked what this would mean for their property, what it means in the future, and we let them know that any development occurs, if the developer is interested in purchasing their property to expand the development, that's a discussion that would be held between the private property owner and the developer.

"This not an instance where the city is looking to acquire any properties as part of this development."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Fire#Community Development#Mixed Use Development#Urban Construction#Monroe City Council#Central Fire Station
