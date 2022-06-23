ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil and Joy Cousino celebrate 60th anniversary

By The Monroe News
ERIE — Mr. and Mrs. Neil B. Cousino of Erie are observing their 60th wedding anniversary today. A family party is planned for today. The couple also will have dinner with Al and Marcia Sprenger, their longtime friends who were married on the same day and who shared the same honeymoon destination, Bermuda. The dinner is an annual event.

Mr. Cousino met Joy K. Sheridan at Michigan State University, where she was a undergraduate and he was in graduate school. They were married June 23, 1962, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marlette.

The couple's children and their spouses are Erin and Bill Momenee of Toledo; Joel and Molly Cousino of Toledo; Anne Cousineau and Mark Miller of Evanston, Ill.; Keith and Jodi Cousino of Long Beach, Calif., and Aimee Cousino of Chicago. They also have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Cousino retired two years ago as president of B.L. Cousino, Inc., the family business. The company is a hay and straw production and a sales and distribution company. He worked at the company his entire career.

Mr. Cousino, an Erie native, is a 1956 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School. He also received a bachelor's degree in 1960 from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind., and a master's degree in 1962 from Michigan State University, East Lansing.

He is a past president of the National Hay Association. He served 17.5 years with the Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of the Erie Men’s Golf League. He is a past member of the Erie Township Planning Commission. He enjoys playing golf and watching his grandchildren play football, basketball and golf.

Mrs. Cousino, who grew up in Marlette, was a home economics teacher at Mason High School from 1986 until retiring in 2005. Then, she was an area Extension Educator with Michigan State University from 2005-2010.

Mrs. Cousino is a 1958 graduate of Marlette High School. She also received a bachelor's degree in 1962 from Michigan State University and a master's degree in 1988 from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti.

She is a member of the Erie Area Historians. She has been a member of the River Raisin Sweet Adelines since 1989. She is a past member of the Erie All Girl Jug Band and the Michigan Education Association. She enjoys plants, gardening, sewing, family history and her saltwater aquarium.

The couple enjoys gathering with family and friends at their homestead, a centennial farm that has been in Mr. Cousino’s family for over 100 years. They are active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Erie.

#Gardening#B L Cousino
