ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

City of Monroe discusses details of next residential trash pickup contract

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9xMB_0gJVJD0500

The City of Monroe expects to face several challenges as its contract with Waste Management for refuse, recycling and yard waste collection nears its expiration date.

Monroe City Council discussed the matter during its work session Monday. The current contract with Waste Management is set to expire June 30, 2023, and City Manager Vince Pastue said that the company is only interested in a renewal if basic refuse collection for residents is converted from the current, unlimited pickup format to automated collection using one 96-gallon trash cart per household.

But Pastue also said that a new company would likely also require automated refuse collection, should the city opt to not continue its relationship with Waste Management and instead seek other bids.

"...The industry itself is so different," he said. "It's hard to find drivers, and that’s what is driving a lot of this circumstance, where they'd like to do it with these 96-gallon tote containers so that it just makes it easier for a mechanical arms to pick them up and dispose of the trash, then return them to the curb."

Patrick Lewis, the city’s director of engineering and public services, said that the city's administration is currently working with Waste Management on a draft proposal for a renewal that includes this change from unlimited pickup to automated with the totes. Lewis said that the company would likely provide the 96-gallon containers to each household as standard, but offer smaller sizes upon request for those who don't have as much trash and/or are unable to maneuver the larger ones.

Lewis acknowledged that trash trucks would struggle to retrieve and return the totes to the curb in city neighborhoods with heavy on-street parking.

"I'll use the extremes as an example," he said. "In the Frenchman's Bend neighborhood, where there's not a lot of on-street parking, we could go to this rural-type collection right now with very few issues, versus some of the streets say, like Cass or Harrison, the neighborhoods with a high density of rental units and on-street parking, it will be a little bit more challenging..."

The city would also need to decide how residents are supposed to dispose of larger items that won't fit in the 96-gallon totes. Lewis said one option could be to have several neighborhood cleanup days a year, where residents can dispose of these things.

"That’s some of the things that we’re getting into that we’ve got to overcome," he said.

Even if the city agreed to stay with Waste Management and go from unlimited pickup to the automated pickup with 96-gallon totes, Lewis said there will likely be a cost increase compared to the current contract.

"We'll likely be looking at an increase," he said. "We'll certainly not do better than we did with the contract right now, which has a CPI (Consumer Price Index) adjustment every year. The floor (for that) was zero, which was something the industry wanted because, in the previous term, it was negative a couple of the years. The ceiling was 3 percent a year... It will probably jump eight-to-ten percent this next contract year, since it was held a little bit artificially low certainly the year coming up, but also the year we just left."

While no formal decisions were made Monday, council generally seemed in favor of seeking other bids to at least compare against what Waste Management is working to bring to the table.

"I'd be strongly in favor of opening it up," said Councilman Brian Lamour. "Unless (Waste Management) came and just wiped us off our feet, which I don't see that happening."

Pastue said his intent in beginning the conversation Monday was to give whomever the city ultimately decides to go with enough time to prepare for the start of their contract.

"We've got a year to work with this," he said. "But as we discussed previously, if we're changing vendors, we easily want to give them at least six months lead time to mobilize, train, purchase what they need, and to get familiar with our community before they start...

"I think everyone understands what the challenges are and what the intent is. That really was my goal for this work session."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Jackson closing busy residential street for urgent sewer repair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson drivers should plan ahead for Tuesday. A busy street will be closed for one day to allow crews to repair a blocked sewer at a home. S. Wisner Street between W. Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, June 28 for the repairs.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Marijuana is paving the way for road repairs in one Jackson County township

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is putting some of its marijuana tax revenue to help Leoni Township fix some of its roads. In a 7-2 vote, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at it’s Tuesday, June 21 meeting approved spending $208,000 toward primary road improvements in Leoni Township. This comes after Leoni Township’s Board of Trustees agreed to provide up to $208,000, putting the total project cost at $416,000.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
cityofjackson.org

Changes coming to rental property registry starting July 1

The City of Jackson is making landlords aware of changes coming to the way rental properties are registered and inspected. Starting July 1, 2022, the City of Jackson Community Development Department is moving to a three year cycle for conducting Non-Owner Occupied Residential Property (NOORP) housing inspections. All properties must be registered and appropriate fees paid by July 1, 2022.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Government
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Government
13abc.com

More tenants say Andover Apartments has a recurring issue with flooding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video from Sept. 14, 2021 shows standing water inside Andover Apartments at Eastgate and Heatherdowns. It’s where Sandy Smith used to live. “It flooded the entire apartment from our bedroom all the way to the front door, and it actually carried out into the hallway of the basement,” says Smith. “Lots of things destroyed. Yes, material things can be replaced, but memories, old things, things that are our child’s, we can’t replace that.”
TOLEDO, OH
chelseaupdate.com

Rain Barrels and Composters Available from WCCD

The Washtenaw County Conservation District can help. Rain barrels, accessories and composters are available by pre-order only, and you can learn more here. https://store.washtenawcd.org/collections/supplies-1 They will be distributed at the Chelsea Farmers Market on Wednesday, Auf. 17 from 1-5 p.m. The last day to order is Aug. 10. Questions? Contact...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Consumer Price Index#Monroe City Council
dbusiness.com

Garage Condos and Racing Track Approved in Howell

The Howell City Council has approved the development plan for the Motorsports Gateway Howell, a private automotive country club with a two-mile track and private garages. The project will offer automotive enthusiasts a chance to purchase trackside garage condominiums along a European-designed driving circuit; founding owner pricing starts at $408,692.
HOWELL, MI
cityoftaylor.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Eureka Road location

Get ready Taylor. Chick-fil-A is heading your way!. Developers recently submitted applications and detailed plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the site of the currently vacant Little Daddy’s Restaurant at 22250 Eureka Road. The plans call for demolition of the existing building and a totally new rebuild on the site, which is on the southern outskirts of the Southland Center property.
TAYLOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
presspublications.com

Quarry search yields no evidence, sheriff says

Two vehicles were pulled from the quarry at Veterans Park in the Village of Genoa last week as part of an investigation into a cold case crime. Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said his office recently received a tip that a vehicle containing evidence linked to a cold case crime in Toledo was possibly abandoned in the quarry. About when the sheriff’s office received the information, divers from the Underwater Rescue Division of the sheriff’s department were planning to assist village workers with locating the anchor units of the floating rafts in the quarry.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Black officially fired as BG High School teacher

A Bowling Green High School teacher’s contract has been officially terminated after a series of hearings on accusations of insubordination and violation of the district’s code of conduct. The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education, without comment, approved a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, finding “good and just...
fox2detroit.com

Swarm of bugs picked up on Detroit, Cleveland weather radars

DETROIT - The next time you look at your local weather radar, you may think you are seeing rain. Yet, it could actually be a swarm of bugs!. That’s what happened Wednesday, when the National Weather Service picked up a cloud of mayflies on two radars in Detroit, Michigan and Cleveland, Ohio.
DETROIT, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy