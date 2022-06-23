ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Monroe updates food truck and mobile retail rules, permit process

The City of Monroe has passed an ordinance that they hope will entice more mobile food vendors to show up at local events.

On Monday, Monroe City Council unanimously approved a new mobile retail ordinance that creates Chapter 436 of the City Code, Mobile Retail, and repeals the following chapters in the City Code: 360 - Food Trucks/Mobile Food Vending Units; Chapter 374 - Hawkers, Peddlers, and Transient Merchants; and Chapter 396 - Ice Cream Sales Vehicles.

The repealed ordinances were consolidated into one in an effort to make it simpler for mobile food vendors to apply for participation in local special events.

The new ordinance - which can be found on the city's website - stipulates that all mobile vendors will now be charged the same $50 permit application fee for the entire season, addressing a primary concern of city administration's regarding different application fees depending on the classification of the operation.

Under the new ordinance, food trucks are allowed on private property so long as the vendor does not create a vehicle or pedestrian obstruction. They can also be at any and all special events on city property, such as parks or streets, with the event organizer charged with listing all the food truck vendors in their event application to the city in order for city staff to ensure that all the vendors have been approved for the season.

The city will also need to be named as an additional insured by the event organizer, specifically in relation to food truck operations, and a site plan review is required to ensure the location of the food truck(s) does not create a vehicle, parking or pedestrian problem, and to provide notification to fire operations for inspections.

Pop-up vendors are required to notify the city clerk and public safety department with date, time and location before setting up.

Clerk/Treasurer Michelle LaVoy previously said that this new ordinance "will help (the city) not only license, but administer more efficiently, and probably in more of a fair manner."

“Right now we have people showing up at the same event, but depending on what they’re licensed under there may be an uneven playing field in some cases, either with fees or what they’re required to provide us, etc." she said. “This will bring it all together, and hopefully not just make it easier in my department, but other departments in it will just be one ordinance we have to look at.”

WILX-TV

Jackson closing busy residential street for urgent sewer repair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson drivers should plan ahead for Tuesday. A busy street will be closed for one day to allow crews to repair a blocked sewer at a home. S. Wisner Street between W. Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, June 28 for the repairs.
JACKSON, MI
wgvunews.org

MSHDA approves funding for affordable housing projects

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has approved funding for four affordable housing projects. One addresses construction cost increases in Grand Rapids. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is supporting affordable apartment projects in Clawson, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. MSHDA is providing loans for a total of 760 affordable rental housing units. That includes the construction of 466 apartments and preserving 300 more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
cityoftaylor.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Eureka Road location

Get ready Taylor. Chick-fil-A is heading your way!. Developers recently submitted applications and detailed plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the site of the currently vacant Little Daddy's Restaurant at 22250 Eureka Road. The plans call for demolition of the existing building and a totally new rebuild on the site, which is on the southern outskirts of the Southland Center property.
TAYLOR, MI
MLive

Marijuana is paving the way for road repairs in one Jackson County township

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is putting some of its marijuana tax revenue to help Leoni Township fix some of its roads. In a 7-2 vote, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at it's Tuesday, June 21 meeting approved spending $208,000 toward primary road improvements in Leoni Township. This comes after Leoni Township's Board of Trustees agreed to provide up to $208,000, putting the total project cost at $416,000.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Rain Barrels and Composters Available from WCCD

The Washtenaw County Conservation District can help. Rain barrels, accessories and composters are available by pre-order only, and you can learn more here. https://store.washtenawcd.org/collections/supplies-1 They will be distributed at the Chelsea Farmers Market on Wednesday, Auf. 17 from 1-5 p.m. The last day to order is Aug. 10. Questions? Contact...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

More tenants say Andover Apartments has a recurring issue with flooding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video from Sept. 14, 2021 shows standing water inside Andover Apartments at Eastgate and Heatherdowns. It's where Sandy Smith used to live. "It flooded the entire apartment from our bedroom all the way to the front door, and it actually carried out into the hallway of the basement," says Smith. "Lots of things destroyed. Yes, material things can be replaced, but memories, old things, things that are our child's, we can't replace that."
TOLEDO, OH
dbusiness.com

Garage Condos and Racing Track Approved in Howell

The Howell City Council has approved the development plan for the Motorsports Gateway Howell, a private automotive country club with a two-mile track and private garages. The project will offer automotive enthusiasts a chance to purchase trackside garage condominiums along a European-designed driving circuit; founding owner pricing starts at $408,692.
HOWELL, MI
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. "I think it's absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we're getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads," Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Welcomes Return Of Super Cruise Nights

MIDWAY … The Wauseon Super Cruise nights started back up on Tuesday. Rows of vehicles lined Fulton Street and with the flag blowing above. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The City of Wauseon welcomed back Super Cruise Nights on Tuesday, June 21st. Enthusiasts fro... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
WAUSEON, OH
MLive

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Beautiful lake view, great food await at Jerry's Pub & Restaurant

IRISH HILLS MI – At Jerry's Pub & Restaurant, patrons are encouraged to come to the lake and eat, drink, rock and roll. It all started in 1978, when Jerry Andonian was flipping through The Detroit News and found an ad about a bar for sale in the Irish Hills. When he came to visit, he saw potential in the pub that's nestled on the shore of Wamplers Lake.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit bar chain Bobcat Bonnie's stirs controversy with abortion drink special

A Roe-inspired cocktail discount by Metro Detroit's Bobcat Bonnie's has turned into a PR nightmare. The bar faces blowback on social media after announcing $5 signature drinks for "women who lost their reproductive rights today" after the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling curtailing abortion. One woman accused it of a "sick and unthinkable attempt at making money." Others called it "gross."
DETROIT, MI
