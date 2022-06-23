ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Recreation grants awarded to Monroe, Maybee, Berlin Township and Ash-Carleton parks

By Special to The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

The Community Foundation of Monroe County recently awarded four municipalities with grants from the Access to Recreation Grant program.

These funds are for the purchase of universally accessible projects, recreation equipment, and/or materials that enhance recreation participation by people with disabilities, the Community Foundation said. “Items to be purchased and projects must directly and specifically enhance access to the recreation experience.”

In all, the grants totaled $40,350. Recipients were:

  • Berlin Charter Township received $2,000 for two ADA Supersaver Commercial Square Picnic Tables for Robert D. Laginess Park. The tables will enable wheelchair-bound individuals to join in family picnics from the comfort of their chairs.
  • Ash-Carleton Park Commission received $20,000 for walking trail repairs. Funds will repair the ½-mile blacktop walking trail and install two adjacent accessibility vehicle paved parking spaces in the gravel parking lot. “These upgrades will allow for easy transition from the parking lot to the walking trail for senior citizens and individuals with physical challenges or wheelchairs,” the Community Foundation said.
  • The City of Monroe received $6,000 for ADA Swings. The swings will be installed at Martin Luther King Park. “This ADA bay will be one of three bays of swings that also include a two-swing tot bay and a two-swing bay for all ages. The new swing set will have a 4’ wide cement border connected to other areas of the park by a cement path,” the Community Foundation said.
  • The Village of Maybee received $12,350 for a wheelchair-accessible path from the parking lot. This paved pathway to the playground and nearby pavilion will allow many people with varying abilities to access recreation.

The Community Foundation of Monroe County provides funds for three priorities: Education, Health and Well-Being and Community Enrichment.

