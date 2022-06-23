ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Why this former Tennessee player, and Athens native, is a big fan of Stetson Bennett IV

By Loran Smith
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkNch_0gJVJALu00

David Allen was a fine defensive back as a Tennessee undergraduate who prepared for a life after football that would have him returning to his hometown of Athens to practice medicine.

In his three varsity years, the Volunteers posted a 31-5 record that included three bowl trips. All the while, he spent as much time at the library as a pre-med student as he did on the practice field.

As a sophomore in 1970, he was coached by Buddy Bennett, a Jesup native who led his 1954 high school team to the state championship. If, by chance, you are not aware, Buddy was the grandfather of Stetson Bennett, the unlikely hero who helped his Georgia team to the national championship last January.

Allen, a highly regarded urologist, had grown up a Georgia fan and says, “I never lost my affection for the Bulldogs. In fact, after we played our games, I would immediately seek out the score of the Georgia game, which caused my teammates to needle me constantly.”

There were Tennessee ties on the maternal side of his family, but the paternal side was all UGA. He was related to Heyward Allen, Captain of Georgia’s first bowl team and a very successful businessman. You can still buy a car in Athens from the dealership which bears his name.

David was a YMCA star under the legendary Cobern Kelley which meant that he played in “Y” games at Sanford Stadium, pre-game on home game Saturdays when he was growing up. His older brother, Ed, signed with Georgia and was a letterman on the 1968 SEC championship team and later became a successful Athens lawyer.

Further, his stepfather, Bill Simpson, was the longtime Director of Public Relations for the University of Georgia. Simpson, also a one-time member of the radio broadcast crew in the Ed Thilenius era, was the public address announcer for Sanford Stadium for more than 20 years.

Perhaps, David’s high school years were the toughest of his career since the mantra of his high school coach, Weyman Sellers, a Wallace Butts disciple, was to scrimmage until you were totally expended. Then scrimmage some more. That made Sellers a kindred spirit with Buddy Bennett.

National title clincher:Here's where Kelee Ringo's pick-6 ranks amongst UGA football's all-time greatest plays

Todd Hartley NEWS:Details released for UGA football tight end coach Todd Hartley's pay raise, extension

With that red and black background, you would have figured David for college life between the hedges. He says, resignedly, “I needed to get away. I needed to grow up.”

He always appreciated Vince Dooley “being big” about his decision and remembers an interesting circumstance the one time during his career that Tennessee played Georgia, which was in Athens in 1972. The Volunteers won 14-0.

He made a textbook tackle near the Georgia bench ending up at the feet of Erk Russell. The Bulldog defensive coordinator helped him up and said, “That was a nice lick, David. Go get you another one.” He remembers that happenstance sentimentally. “Like everybody else, I loved Erk and that sideline reaction of his was something I’ll always appreciate. He and Coach Dooley had a lot of class.”

As a starting defensive back for three years with Tennessee, David was a member of an extraordinary group. His sophomore year, the Volunteers created 57 turnovers: 36 interceptions and 21 fumbles recovered—still NCAA and SEC records. In those years, 11 games were the norm (bowl games did not figure in stats) which means that to come up with 36 interceptions in one season, there was an average interception rate of 3.27 per game.

Athens-area greats:Here's the Athens-area players on the inaugural High School Football Hall of Fame ballot

That is a record that will likely stand forever if you think about it, even with today’s 12 game seasons and a minimum of three playoff games for the better teams. Post season game statistics are now included in seasonal stats.

“Coach Bennett would get ticked off if you didn’t go for the ball and make interceptions,” David says. He remembers one game when he made what he thought was a good play and broke up a potential pass reception. When he got to the sideline, a manager handed him the phone. He was expecting Buddy to say something like, “nice job,” but, instead, his coach barked, “You should have intercepted that one.”

When Stetson Bennett showed up in Athens and his name began to be banded about, I got a call from David, who wanted to know more about Stetson. He quickly deduced that the Georgia quarterback had to be related to his college coach.

Today as a fan, David sings the praises of Stet IV, Georgia’s National Championship quarterback and knows how proud his late grandfather would be to have been on hand last fall.

“I’m a big fan of Stetson who is a very capable quarterback,” David says. “I will be retiring in June and want to catch up with Stetson and tell him how much respect I have for him. Maybe we could share stories about his grandfather. Buddy Bennett was a fine fundament football coach, and I am happy I survived. No boot camp could compare with his pre-season drills.”

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Mississippi Safety

Three-star safety John Slaughter committed to Tennessee Saturday while on an official visit to Knoxville. Slaughter chose Tennessee over Ole Miss and Florida State — the two other schools in his top three — as well as Mississippi State and Memphis. The Mississippi native had been trending towards...
TENNESSEE STATE
fanrecap.com

Elite Prospects, Commits Headline Important Official Visit Weekend for Vols

The final official visit weekend of June is set to bring multiple elite targets to Knoxville. The weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory for Tennessee, as Josh Heupels’s staff will look to close out several recruiting wins. We take a look at each official visitor currently scheduled to travel to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Jesup, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
wvlt.tv

Four Tennessee baseball players named D1 All-Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More All-America accolades were awarded to a handful of Vols on Friday as D1Baseball.com released its postseason All-America teams, which included four Tennessee players. Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander secured his fifth first-team All-America honor this season, becoming the first UT player to do so since Luke...
TENNESSEE STATE
nittanysportsnow.com

Georgia Trying to Flip Another 2023 Penn State Commitment

Two weeks ago, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to successfully flip offensive lineman Joshua Miller from his previous commitment to Penn State and add him to their Class of 2023. It appears as though; Kirby Smart is going after another current Penn State 2023 commitment. Georgia has extended an offer...
LANSDALE, PA
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 5-Star QB Arch Manning commits to Texas over Alabama, Georgia

Arch Manning announced his verbal commitment to Texas Thursday over Alabama and Georgia. Manning is the consensus No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Longhorns over the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs, who both hosted for an official visit earlier this month. Alabama currently has a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erk Russell
Person
Vince Dooley
FanSided

Tennessee Vols morning report: 2022 home football game designations

It’s a big day for former Tennessee Vols. A documentary on Tamika Catchings is set to be revealed on SEC Network, Candace Parker made another WNBA All-Star game, and Kennedy Chandler will find out where he goes with the NBA Draft set for tonight. Meanwhile, Aaron Willis, who transferred from UT, revealed he is joining the Houston Cougars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Red and Black

What does the loss of Roe v. Wade mean for Athens?

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its decision on Roe v. Wade, the 49-year-old landmark case that granted American citizens the Constitutional right to abortion. The moment the opinion was released, it sent shockwaves that rolled from Washington D.C. across the entire United States. This ruling reverses the courts’...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Shoe company reinvests in existing Georgia facility

ATLANTA – A Georgia-based shoe company plans to reinvest into an existing facility that will create about 340 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Okabashi Brands Inc., a Georgia-based shoe company, will create approximately 340 new jobs as they reinvest in their existing facility in Gwinnett County and grow.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football
wbrc.com

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia. According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old. The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia...
LINCOLNTON, GA
WGAU

AthFest is expected to bring crowds back to downtown Athens

AthFest returns to its spot on the summer calendar: the three-day music festival gets underway this evening in downtown Athens, with music and food continuing through Sunday on street stages and in a variety of bars and nightclubs. Kevin Kinney and Rick Fowler are among the headliners for the festival that showcases mostly Athens bands and performers.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
WGAU

Rivian critics file suit in Morgan Co

Opponents of the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle factory are asking a judge to overturn the Morgan County Board of Assessor’s recent approval of a rental agreement with the company, alleging the deal violates the state constitution. If the court agrees, it could threaten the project and invalidate...
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
bbbtv12.com

New Roane State police chief is familiar face on campus

If Danny Wright hadn’t been cutting a class and playing cards in Roane State’s student lounge, his life would have been very different. “Roane State is the reason I’m in law enforcement,” said Wright, the community college’s new director of public safety and police chief.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WGAU

Ga DOT announces Jackson Co road closure

There is a heads up for drivers in Jackson County, where the Georgia DOT has closed County Road 229 Valentine Industrial Parkway in Jefferson for bridge repair work. The DOT says it’s not known when the road will reopen. From the Ga Dept of Transportation…. WHAT: Georgia Department of...
JEFFERSON, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy