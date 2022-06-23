ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids Fishing Tournament part of Monroe County Fireworks Festival

 2 days ago
The tournament is one of the events planned for the two-day Monroe County Fireworks Festival, set for July 2-3 at the park. The fireworks display is July 3.

The Fishing Tournament is for children ages 5-16. Lifejackets are required for young children.

Children also will receive hots dogs, prizes and giveaways. Coffee will be available for adults.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. July 2. To pre-register, email phil@frenchtownmi.gov.

For more information, contact Phil at (734) 430-2827 or Jim at (313) 740-8610.

