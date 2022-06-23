ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Having dodged a fifth major knee injury, OSU's Kamryn Babb finally ready for breakthrough

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0YTs_0gJVJ6uF00

When Kamryn Babb felt the pain in his right knee, he had more reason than anyone on the planet to think, “Oh, no. Not again.”

The Ohio State wide receiver was blocking during a spring practice when it happened. But he was instantly reassured when the pain didn’t feel the same as it did the four times – yes, four – he has torn his ACL since 2017.

Babb has become an unwanted expert on such pain, and his hunch was correct. The injury was to his meniscus, and after arthroscopic surgery he has declared himself fully healthy.

“It was maybe three or four weeks that I was out, but it wasn’t crazy compared to what I’ve experienced in the past, so I’m thankful for that,” Babb said Tuesday before speaking to kids at a Greater Columbus Sports Commission youth camp at KIPP Columbus.

His message to the kids, ages 6-12, was a natural one for Babb: Never give up.

Babb first tore his ACL before his senior season of high school in St. Louis. Then came three more at Ohio State, including last season. His only action as a Buckeye has been on special teams in 2020.

Still, his perseverance and leadership impressed his teammates so much that he was voted a captain last year. Babb credits his religious faith for helping him cope with the injuries and provide the motivation to return to the field.

CJ Stroud:Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud to be counselor at Manning Passing Academy

Ohio State recruiting:Ohio State football lands commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate

“I'm not strong enough within myself to be standing here and saying I'll persevere through four,” he said, “because there have definitely been days where I’ve wanted to give up.”

He also credits his fellow Buckeyes for keeping his spirits up and physical therapist Adam Stewart for his work during multiple rehabs.

Babb has been honing his game with other Buckeye receivers since he was deemed healthy. Even with the departures of first-round NFL picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the OSU receiver room remains loaded.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks like another first-round lock, and Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming are among the others poised to become stars.

“We’ve got so many great receivers,” Babb said. “All my brothers, I love them all. That’s a great thing. They make me better. I make them better. So I'm just giving it to God and leave it in his hands, whatever he wants the season or every day to look like. I'm just excited for the whole room to do what we do best.”

But even Babb can’t know exactly what he can bring. He hasn’t really played since 2017. That’s before Olave or Wilson even arrived on campus.

NIL at Ohio State:Ryan Day estimates $13 million needed in NIL money to maintain Ohio State football roster

“Hopefully, I can let you let you answer that yourself when you see me this season because I definitely plan on being out there,” he said. “I would like to say I’m just going to try to use the gifts that God has given me to glorify him.”

Whatever happens, OSU receivers coach Brian Hartline said Babb has already had a major impact on the program.

“He's a guy that rubs off on others,” he said. “You know what they say: Surround yourself with people you want to become. For those that are maybe on the fence from a faith perspective or a positivity perspective or a guidance perspective, Kam's there to kind of push you over the edge.

“Being around guys like that with great energy, it's really hard to bring bad energy. It would take more effort to fight the energy he brings than it would just to go along with it. Kam does a great job rubbing off on guys and he really makes our room a better room because of who he is.

"He's probably made more of an impact on others than maybe anybody else around this team."

Bill Rabinowitz covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at brabinowitz@dispatch.com or on Twitter @brdispatch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Adds Second Walk-On With Citadel Transfer Forward Owen Spencer

Ohio State added its second walk-on of the month on Friday. Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer, a 6-foot-9 forward who hails from Cincinnati's Turpin High School, is the latest addition to the Buckeye roster, a team spokesperson confirmed to Eleven Warriors after an initial report from Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, OH
Eleven Warriors

Which Buckeye Player Had the Better Landing Spot?

Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
buckeyescoop.com

The Most-Anticipated Non-Conference Games In Ohio State History

This fall’s showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame is going to be one of the biggest and most-hyped games on the college football schedule in 2022. Thursday’s news that Arch Manning was committing to Texas now makes the 2025 game between the Buckeyes and Longhorns a potential showdown of the No. 1 quarterbacks in the class of 2024 (Dylan Raiola) and 2025 (Manning).
OHIO STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Are You Kidding Me? Ohio State Wins Right To Trademark “THE”

Seriously? Ohio State University, the pride of Columbus, Ohio, has won the right to trademark the word "the" ahead of its name, as in The Ohio State University. A lot of the same emotions come to mind as when The OSU first proposed to do this a few years back. Things like, what a bunch of conceited ******, and disappointment with Ohio University, which you'd think is THE University of Ohio, but Noooo. Take a look at the picture above. It's (THE) Ohio Stadium. The entrance looks like a holy house of worship, which makes sense, since it appears The Ohio State University worships itself.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
270hoops.com

Ohio Dominican Shootout: Team Reviews

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- June is in full swing which means high school teams are participating in different shootouts. It is a great chance for teams to see how they will play with new players. Ohio Dominican hosted a two-day shootout with a bunch of different teams. In this article, I wrote about how a few Central Ohio teams changed from last season to this year.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel speaks after being annnounced as vice president for strategic engagement at the University of Akron Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Akron, Oho. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am....
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Knee Pain#American Football#College Football#Osu#Acl#Buckeye#Manning Passing Academy
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

The Future of Passenger Rail in Central Ohio

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes the largest amount of funding for Amtrak since its founding in 1970. Thea Ewing, chief regional development director for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, explains how MORPC and other groups are working to bring passenger trains back to Columbus for the first time since 1979.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
iheart.com

Intel Delays Groundbreaking for Ohio Chip Plant

( Columbus, Ohio ) - Governor Mike DeWine called it "a great day in Ohio history" when he announced in January that Intel was investing $20 billion to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Licking County. It was part of a jobs development deal that had Ohio offering $2 billion in tax breaks and incentives, and it had the potential to grow into a $100 billion dollar investment by Intel over time.
OHIO STATE
10TV

2 young sisters die from injuries in west Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two young sisters and a 22-year-old man have died following a house fire in west Columbus early Thursday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. The fire happened at a house on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street before 1 a.m. Firefighters said...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy