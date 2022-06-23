Having dodged a fifth major knee injury, OSU's Kamryn Babb finally ready for breakthrough

When Kamryn Babb felt the pain in his right knee, he had more reason than anyone on the planet to think, “Oh, no. Not again.”

The Ohio State wide receiver was blocking during a spring practice when it happened. But he was instantly reassured when the pain didn’t feel the same as it did the four times – yes, four – he has torn his ACL since 2017.

Babb has become an unwanted expert on such pain, and his hunch was correct. The injury was to his meniscus, and after arthroscopic surgery he has declared himself fully healthy.

“It was maybe three or four weeks that I was out, but it wasn’t crazy compared to what I’ve experienced in the past, so I’m thankful for that,” Babb said Tuesday before speaking to kids at a Greater Columbus Sports Commission youth camp at KIPP Columbus.

His message to the kids, ages 6-12, was a natural one for Babb: Never give up.

Babb first tore his ACL before his senior season of high school in St. Louis. Then came three more at Ohio State, including last season. His only action as a Buckeye has been on special teams in 2020.

Still, his perseverance and leadership impressed his teammates so much that he was voted a captain last year. Babb credits his religious faith for helping him cope with the injuries and provide the motivation to return to the field.

“I'm not strong enough within myself to be standing here and saying I'll persevere through four,” he said, “because there have definitely been days where I’ve wanted to give up.”

He also credits his fellow Buckeyes for keeping his spirits up and physical therapist Adam Stewart for his work during multiple rehabs.

Babb has been honing his game with other Buckeye receivers since he was deemed healthy. Even with the departures of first-round NFL picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the OSU receiver room remains loaded.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks like another first-round lock, and Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming are among the others poised to become stars.

“We’ve got so many great receivers,” Babb said. “All my brothers, I love them all. That’s a great thing. They make me better. I make them better. So I'm just giving it to God and leave it in his hands, whatever he wants the season or every day to look like. I'm just excited for the whole room to do what we do best.”

But even Babb can’t know exactly what he can bring. He hasn’t really played since 2017. That’s before Olave or Wilson even arrived on campus.

“Hopefully, I can let you let you answer that yourself when you see me this season because I definitely plan on being out there,” he said. “I would like to say I’m just going to try to use the gifts that God has given me to glorify him.”

Whatever happens, OSU receivers coach Brian Hartline said Babb has already had a major impact on the program.

“He's a guy that rubs off on others,” he said. “You know what they say: Surround yourself with people you want to become. For those that are maybe on the fence from a faith perspective or a positivity perspective or a guidance perspective, Kam's there to kind of push you over the edge.

“Being around guys like that with great energy, it's really hard to bring bad energy. It would take more effort to fight the energy he brings than it would just to go along with it. Kam does a great job rubbing off on guys and he really makes our room a better room because of who he is.

"He's probably made more of an impact on others than maybe anybody else around this team."

Bill Rabinowitz covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at brabinowitz@dispatch.com or on Twitter @brdispatch.