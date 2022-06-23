Title IX pioneers: Roberta Alison Baumgardner played for Alabama men's tennis before Title IX

Roberta Alison Baumgardner played before the Title IX era. But she played a huge role in women's future participation in the NCAA’s Southeastern Conference.

Baumgardner lettered for three seasons at Alabama on the men's tennis team, as there was no women's team at the time.

Crimson Tide coach Jason Morton discovered Baumgardner playing on grass courts in Tuscaloosa, preparing for the U.S. National Championship (now the U.S. Open). She was 19 at the time.

Alabama's Title IX pioneers

Baumgardner, from Alexander City, Alabama, was the first female athlete in the Southeastern Conference in 1963, nine years before the existence of Title IX.

She was the No. 4 singles player and half of the No. 2 doubles team for the Crimson Tide.

Often, opponents would forfeit their match rather than play a woman.

Baumgardner went on to win women's collegiate singles championship titles in 1962 and 1963. She teamed with Missouri's Justina Bricka for the 1963 women's collegiate doubles national title. She was a four-time Blue-Gray champion and a three-time Southern Tennis champion.

In the Women's Amateur Tennis Circuit, Baumgardner won the doubles championship in 1962 with Mary Habicht of Brazil, in 1963 with Linda Lou Crosby and in 1965 with Stephanie DeFina.

Baumgardner was inducted into the Alabama Tennis Hall of Fame and the National College Women’s Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987 and the University of Alabama Tennis Hall of Fame in 1988. She was elected to the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame in 1989.

She died on March 20, 2009, at the age of 65 and was buried in her hometown.

The university dedicated a new indoor tennis facility naming it the Roberta Alison Baumgardner tennis facility April 28, 2012.

Alabama hosts the "Roberta Alison Fall Tennis Classic" every October since 1988, inviting women's tennis teams from institutions around the south.

