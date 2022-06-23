ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Summit County continues gaining jobs as unemployment rate drops

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
Summit County's unemployment rate fell in May, with jobs figures continuing to show improvement from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic but still not reaching levels seen years ago.

Where are the workers in Greater Akron? ‘Right under your nose,’ chamber president says

The county had a 3.4% unemployment rate in May, down from 3.6% in April and 5.4% in May 2021, according to figures released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Akron's unemployment rate was 3.8% last month, down from 4.3% in April and 6.9% a year ago.

The jobless rate in Cuyahoga Falls was 3.2% in May, up from 3.1% in April and down from 4.9% in May 2021.

Summit County continued to regain jobs lost during the lows of the pandemic. The county had 258,000 people with jobs in May, up from 251,600 in May 2021 – and up from a decades-low of 228,000 for the month in 2020.

Still, the county has not regained jobs lost since the Great Recession and decades earlier.

For the month of May going back to 2000, jobs peaked in Summit County at 280,600 in 2008. There were more people with jobs in May 2000 at 269,600 than there were last month.

Unemployment rates last month fell in 59 of Ohio's 88 counties, rose in 13 counties and were unchanged in 16 counties.

The low was 2.1% in Holmes County, with a high of 6% in Cuyahoga County.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

Ohio had a comparable unemployment rate of 3.6% in May. The United States had a 3.4% unemployment rate, which was not seasonally adjusted.

Rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for May, April and May 2021:

• Cuyahoga County: 6, 5.9, 6.7

• Cleveland: 7.3, 7.5, 8.9

• Medina County: 4.4, 4.1, 4.3

• Portage County: 3, 3.2, 4.4

• Stark County: 3.3, 3.5, 5.2

• Canton: 3.9, 4.2, 6.8

• Wayne County: 2.5, 2.5, 3.3

Beacon Journal reporter Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

