Arts Picks: Create trick mirror postcard, enjoy Tchaikovsky, UA concert, 'Spring Awakening'

By Kerry Clawson, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Magic of photo-multigraphs

Folks can learn about the magic of photo-multigraphs and trick mirror postcards with the Akron Postcard Club from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at the University of Akron, 73 S. College St. Guest speaker Jennifer Davis will talk about the turn-of-the-20th-century trend of taking a photo of yourself seated at a table with yourself, from every angle. Guests will also try their hand at their own photo-multigraphs.

To register for the free event, RSVP at https://bit.ly/3b2rh34/.

'Triumphant Tchaikovsky' with Canton Symphony

The Canton Symphony will perform "Triumphant Tchaikovsky" at its season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring the grandeur of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with award-winning soloist Jinjoo Cho. The concert also will include Sibelius' "Third Symphony" and former Canton Symphony and Akron Symphony double bassist Rick Robinson's Essay No. 1 "After Sibelius."

Tickets cost from $10-$50 for the concert at 2331 17th St. NW, Canton. See https://bit.ly/3QG16zJ or call 330-452-2094.

Summer Symphonic Band at University of Akron

The University of Akron's Summer Symphonic Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave. Galen Karriker will conduct students, alumni and community members in an evening that includes a tribute to George Gershwin and patriotic tunes.

The concert is free. Call 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu for more information.

'Spring Awakening'

"Spring Awakening" runs at Blank Canvas Theatre frmFriday through July 9, with performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays. The musical explores the journey through adolescence in 1890s Germany with an electrifying fusion of sex and rock 'n' roll.

The theater is located at 1305 W. 78th St., Suite 211, Cleveland. Tickets cost $25. See www.blankcanvastheatre.com or call 440-941-0458.

'Hamlet' in parks with Cleveland Shakespeare

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival will offer free performances of "Hamlet" Friday through July 10 at Cleveland-area parks. The opening will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Coventry Peace Park, 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleveland Heights. The show will continue in eight other communities, including Bentleyville Community Park in Bentleyville on Saturday and Coe Lake Park in Berea on Sunday. See www.cleveshakes.com/tourguide for more information.

