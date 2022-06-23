Cleveland Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looking to 'connect body, mind and spirit'

BEREA – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is spending this week trying to help bring football to parts of Africa, a part of the inaugural NFL Africa: The Touchdown program.

There's more to the week-long trip, which began on Tuesday in Ghana, for the second-year Browns linebacker than just giving to others. In a lot of ways, it's part of a larger plan for Owusu-Koramoah to find something deeper within himself that can benefit him when he returns to the field for training camp.

"It's just a state of wholeness we'll say," Owusu-Koramoah said during last week's minicamp. "A holistic being or a holistic football player. Just being able to connect body, mind and spirit and making sure the balance is there. That's really the inspiration. Nothing more, nothing less."

This isn't the first trip Owusu-Koramoah, whose family is of Ghanaian descent, has made to Africa this year. He conducted a youth camp in Ghana back in the spring.

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah also traveled to Israel since his rookie season ended in January. Those trips have been a way for him to connect with others.

What he learned through those previous trips, and hopes to learn during this current one, is something he believes can also help him connect with others within his own locker room. It's not about pushing a mindset or an ideal upon others, but being open to using one's curiosity to allow for a connection.

"It's a way to understand that off the field when you have certain guys like Anthony Walker, certain guys that – Jacob Phillips – the guys actually yearn to have that holistic perspective, then you have the opportunity," Owusu-Koramoah said. "You don't want to necessarily like say, 'Hey guys, body mind spirit connection.' No, you don't want to use that approach. But if guys are seeking, if guys have questions, then you push forward the knowledge and what you know."

That knowledge, coupled with the additional knowledge that Owusu-Koramoah gained through his rookie season with the Browns, is what he hopes can unlock even more potential than was already showcased. He played in 14 games, starting 10, with 76 tackles – 49 solo – 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

That was even with a choppy rookie season that began with a delayed start to training camp due to COVID and included time missed due to a high ankle sprain. Part of his preparation for this season includes the holistic approach that he believes isn't just about a mentality or mindset.

"Like I said, it's about the body, mind, spirit connection," he said. "And you know, once that aligns, and once that balances, the durability comes."

That's been the case through the Browns' voluntary offseason program which started in April and ended a week and a half ago. Owusu-Koramoah was an active participant throughout that entire process, as well as the mandatory minicamp which ran last week.

That entire program showcased the strides he's already made through his approach.

"I think he has had a good offseason," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He is working very hard as he does. Like any sophomore, there is hopefully a step that just comes from a greater understanding of what we are doing schematically, greater use of technique and those type of things. He is working hard."

With that greater understanding also comes a lot more responsibility for Owusu-Koramoah. It's not just because of the second-year linebacker.

Across the Browns' defense, the faces are much more familiar than they were at this point a year ago. Back then, it wasn't just rookies such as Owusu-Koramoah or first-round pick Greg Newsome II, but also veteran newcomers such as Anthony Walker Jr., Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley, Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson.

This year, the rookies are now second-year players, and Walker and Clowney are back. That's raised the bar for everyone in terms of what was accomplished the past couple of months.

"At this point, I feel like we can do more so I installed more defense this offseason," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said during OTAs. "I told the guys that. We are going to put more on their plate. We will see what they can handle once we get through mandatory minicamp and there will be a few additional things that if they can handle it I will add during training camp."

Owusu-Koramoah pushes back on the belief that he or any other rookie couldn't have handled a bigger load. However, the perspective he's gained in the past year certainly has allowed him to raise his starting point going into this season.

"I feel like that is the thing to say, like, 'Oh yeah, we don't want to throw too much on the rookie,' but we're in the NFL, they're paying you to do a job," Owusu-Koramoah said. "And it's about team and what we throw at you or what we put on you, is not something that is too burdensome at all. And it never is, because it's your job, it's what you do. So if you just change your perspective of it, like you said, this year it'll probably go up in terms of roles and things like that, but I'm just doing what I can to give to the team."

Even as Owusu-Koramoah does what he can right now to give to others on a different continent.

Reach Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ