Akron Ward 2 Councilman Phil Lombardo will host his monthly North Hill community meeting Wednesday at Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Avenue. Featured speaker Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh will discuss senior citizen safety. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. social time, followed by the start of the program at 6:45 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Ward 2 meeting scheduled for June 29