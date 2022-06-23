ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is God going to do?

By Michael Sanders
 2 days ago
Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. … for God is love.

1 John 4:7,8b NRSV

At different times and in a variety of situations I’ve asked, “What is God going to do? Will God heal this person? Redeem the situation? Deliver? Or, will God sustain us while we go through the floods and fire?” They are normal questions. Nothing wrong with them, and I’ll probably ask them again.

But I have come to believe there is a bigger question. That is, “What is God like?” Knowing that answer resolves all concerns with the first questions.

If God is love, then I know I can trust him to see the situation through with love. If God so loved the world that he gave his only son (John 3:16) then we can trust God with whatever God chooses to do.

My recent experiences with the medical community required me to step away from pastoring my beloved Church in Topinabee. My diagnosis wasn’t life-threatening as so many loved ones and colleagues face, but rather a lack of the ability to say the words I’m thinking, and write the words I feel. And yes, to forget where I put my phone, the keys, etc...

I had been called by God more than 50 years ago to be a preacher, yet here I was, suddenly “retired”. Shortly after this occurred, I was asked (by my father-in-law), “what do you plan to do now?” I didn’t have a plan, but I said, “God always has a plan.” It has taken several months, but I am now beginning to understand what God’s next plan is for me, as I continue to follow Him, knowing he loves me.

Prayer: Lord? I don’t always know what You’re going to do, but I know You love me. So, I’ll trust You today, knowing You’ll see me through.

The reverend Dr Michael Sanders has books of devotions available locally at Kens Village Market in Indian River, Michigan.

