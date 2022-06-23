ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Little Traverse Historical Society announces research workshops

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Museum of Petoskey is offering three research workshops this summer for anyone who is interested in learning about the history of their home, business or family.

The workshops will teach attendees how to research, and will make all the museum’s resources available to those who attend, such as maps and photographs. Attendees are welcome to come to as many of the workshops as they please, which will be free for museum members and $10 for non-members.

The workshops will be on June 29 and July 6; both 10 a.m. to noon. The museum requests attendees register ahead of time by calling (231) 347-2620 or emailing jane@petokseymuseum.org, and to bring your own laptop if possible.

The Little Traverse Historical Museum is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are free for children and members, and $3 for non-members.

