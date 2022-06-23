Annual 'Honoring Our Veterans' Pow Wow to begin this weekend

SAULT STE. MARIE — The 31st Annual Bay Mills "Honoring Our Veterans" Pow Wow begins this weekend.

Service people from Native American tribes will be honored at the ceremony, beginning with a grand entry Friday, June 24, and continuing through Sunday, June 26.

During the grand entry, veterans belonging to the Bay Mills Indian Community and other tribes will carry flags representing the various branches of the military. The flags will be honored with a traditional flag song, followed by a traditional song to honor the veterans.

After the grand entry, there will be two days of celebrations, with dancing, canoeing and vendors to remember and celebrate veterans.

"It's about paying our respects to all of our veterans that are here and the other ones that are gone," said event organizer Sarah Bedell.

Attendees will have the chance to participate in or to watch competitions, including a traditional dance contest, a drumming contest and a canoe race. Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn how to perform the traditional smoke dance from a visiting tribe.

Adult participants in the competitions can win cash prizes for placing. First place will win $700, second will win $500, third will win $300 and fourth will win $100.

The celebration attracts hundreds of visitors each year.

"Everyone's welcome to attend as long as they're mindful and respectful of others," Bedell said.

