First public hearing held on potential demolition of pumphouse in Sherman Park

SAULT STE. MARIE — During a city commission meeting Monday, June 20, commissioners heard from the public about the possible demolition of the old pumphouse building in Sherman Park.

The pumphouse is 120 years old. It closed in 1993 and has gone unused ever since.

The building was used to pump millions of gallons of water to the residents of Sault Ste. Marie, but has deteriorated in recent years.

In the past, the city has searched for other ways to repurpose, restore or sell the building, but the cost of repairs would be greater than the cost of demolition.

Several reports in 1997, 2001, 2018 and 2021 found the cost to completely restore the building would be $1,000,000 or higher.

The demolition is projected to cost around $87,826. To keep the building, but not use it for pumping, would require a partial restoration, including new roofing and windows and other work to maintain it, costing more than $117,000.

During the meeting, City Manager Brian Chapman said there are ongoing issues discouraging redevelopment of the building, including nuisance complaints and vandalism.

"We feel any kind of redevelopment efforts would be cost prohibitive in terms of trying to turn it around," Chapman said, noting break-ins from teenagers and animals.

Justin Knepper, former DDA director of Sault Ste. Marie, spoke to the commission during its public hearing. He pointed out that, despite the possible profit from harvesting the building materials in the building, the pumphouse is a well-known structure with historical significance.

"Its an amazing historical building and I'd be very sad to see it go," he said.

Before any decisions are made, the commission will hold a second public hearing during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, July 5.

