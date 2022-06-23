ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding Necrosol pedogenetical processes in post-Roman burials developed on dunes sands

By Zaira GarcÃa-LÃ³pez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Archaeology much emphasis is dedicated to bone preservation, but less attention is paid to the burial soil (i.e., Necrosol), despite its crucial role in governing the geochemical environment. The interaction between human remains and sediments starts after inhumation, leading to bidirectional physico-chemical changes. To approach these complex, bidirectional processes, we...

