Massachusetts State

Predicting neural deficits in sensorineural hearing loss from word recognition scores

By Kelsie J. Grant
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current gold standard of clinical hearing assessment includes a pure-tone audiogram combined with a word recognition task. This retrospective study tests the hypothesis that deficits in word recognition that cannot be explained by loss in audibility or cognition may reflect underlying cochlear nerve degeneration (CND). We collected the audiological data...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
