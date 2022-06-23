ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

Spencer-Owen schools approve changes to athletic handbook

By Nicole DeCriscio
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VYyD_0gJVIC9Z00

The Spencer-Owen Community Schools Board of School Trustees recently met for a brief meeting on June 9. The meeting is its only meeting for the month of June.

The meeting began with approval of the board's consent agenda, which included financial reports, claims and minutes from their May 26 regular session.

Five things to do: VentFest to be hosted this weekend at Tivoli Theatre.

Board member Derek Morgan moved to approve the consent agenda, and board member Mark Rogers seconded the motion.

The motion passed 5-0-1, with board member Sonia Brinson abstaining.

Board member Amber Willen was not present for the meeting.

Next, the board considered approval of changes to both the 2022-2023 Owen Valley High School athletic handbook and the OVHS student handbook.

Curriculum Director Tabitha Freeman said the changes were in the verbiage to include co-curricular and ECA.

Board member Jack White moved to approve the request, and Morgan seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously, 6-0.

The board then considered a request to change the 2022-2023 Owen Valley Middle School book rental.

This removed charges for the seventh and eighth grade English Language Arts textbook rental.

Brinson moved to approve the request, which Morgan seconded. The motion passed 6-0.

Local sports: Lady Patriots making the most of the 'off-season'.

Next, the board heard a request to approve the contract renewal for AssetWorks Risk Management Inc., for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Andy Cline said the only change to the contract was the year and all other terms remained the same as previous years.

Morgan moved to approve the request. White seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

The board then considered their personnel agenda, which they took in one motion.

This included the retirement of Tom Curry as S-OCS transportation coordinator effective June 30, 2023.

The board considered the following new hires: Tabitha Smith, fifth-grade teacher for Spencer Elementary School; Juanita Hyer, first-grade teacher for SES; Elizabeth Beeman, algebra/geometry teacher for OVHS; McKenzie Booher, elementary substitute teacher for S-OCS; Diona Payton, pre-K instructor for Gosport Elementary School; Kala Biggs, library assistant for OVMS; Tobi Slicer, claims/deputy treasurer for S-OCS; Angie Grimes, speech and language pathologist for S-OCS; and Mary K Ciasto, speech and language pathologist for S-OCS.

The personnel agenda also included the resignation of Daniel Burkett as OCMS seventh-grade head football coach and his hiring as OVHS varsity assistant boys track coach.

The final item under the personnel agenda was to reopen position control number 13002 preschool IA at the rate of $11 per hour for 187 days and 29 hours per week and to approve changing position control number 13310 to 13006. Board member Rick Smeltzer moved to approve the personnel agenda, and Brinson seconded the motion. The motion passed 6-0.

The board will meet again at 7 p.m. July 14 in the Mike Wells Memorial Boardroom of Central Office, 205 E. Hillside Ave., Spencer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Health Central Indiana names CFO

Franciscan Health Central Indiana has promoted Jay Brehm to chief financial officer. He most recently was senior vice president for strategic planning and business development for Franciscan Alliance. Brehm holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Ball State University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana Land Trust acquires Johnson County land

The Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. has acquired 109 acres of forest land in southern Johnson County. The land trust says the environmentally significant land, known as Callon Hollow, is home to a wide range of plants and animals, including Indiana species of concern. The trust says the land includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owen County, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
County
Owen County, IN
City
Spencer, IN
readthereporter.com

Miller shows Terre Haute how it’s done

Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon dominated at Junior Championship. Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon ran away with a prestigious tournament this week at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Whallon, an incoming senior for the Millers, triumphed at the Indiana Golf Association’s Girls State Junior Championship, a three-day, 54-hole event on the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Owen
bcdemocrat.com

Commissioners OK bid to pave 8 roads, discuss future plans

More than $3 million will be spent to pave portions of eight different county roads this summer after the Brown County Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a bid for the paving project last week. E&B Paving was awarded a contract for $3,118,771 during the June 15 meeting to pave portions of...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Governor calls special session to return $1Billion to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a proclamation calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to take action on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. “This is the fastest, fairest, and most...
Inside Indiana Business

First mixed-use project proceeds in Whiteland

Westfield-based Patch Development Inc. will soon begin work on a 159-acre mixed-use development in Whiteland, the first such project in the Johnson County town. The Daily Journal reports Gateway @ Whiteland will include residential, retail and restaurant space, as well as a large light industrial building. The Whiteland Plan Commission...
WHITELAND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Handbook#Tivoli Theatre#Board#Owen Valley High School#Curriculum#Eca#Owen Valley Middle School
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan could see big economic growth

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday. The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability and connectivity around the town. “Connectivity is everything,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “We’re not recreating the City of Sullivan, we’re […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHR

Indiana leaders, lawmakers react to SCOTUS abortion decision

INDIANAPOLIS — Reactions from Indiana's leadership to the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion law were swift. "The Supreme Court's decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17. Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Former town clerk-treasurer in Knox County accused of financial wrong-doing

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
thestatehousefile.com

Rep. Jim Lucas suggests Uvalde shooting could be false flag operation

Editor's note: At the request of Rep. Jim Lucas, TheStatehouseFile.com has edited the headline of this story to more accurately reflect what he says he meant. It originally read, "Rep. Jim Lucas suggests Uvalde shooting was false flag operation." INDIANAPOLIS—Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, took to Facebook on Wednesday to ask...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

363
Followers
496
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy