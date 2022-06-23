Spencer-Owen schools approve changes to athletic handbook

The Spencer-Owen Community Schools Board of School Trustees recently met for a brief meeting on June 9. The meeting is its only meeting for the month of June.

The meeting began with approval of the board's consent agenda, which included financial reports, claims and minutes from their May 26 regular session.

Board member Derek Morgan moved to approve the consent agenda, and board member Mark Rogers seconded the motion.

The motion passed 5-0-1, with board member Sonia Brinson abstaining.

Board member Amber Willen was not present for the meeting.

Next, the board considered approval of changes to both the 2022-2023 Owen Valley High School athletic handbook and the OVHS student handbook.

Curriculum Director Tabitha Freeman said the changes were in the verbiage to include co-curricular and ECA.

Board member Jack White moved to approve the request, and Morgan seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously, 6-0.

The board then considered a request to change the 2022-2023 Owen Valley Middle School book rental.

This removed charges for the seventh and eighth grade English Language Arts textbook rental.

Brinson moved to approve the request, which Morgan seconded. The motion passed 6-0.

Next, the board heard a request to approve the contract renewal for AssetWorks Risk Management Inc., for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Andy Cline said the only change to the contract was the year and all other terms remained the same as previous years.

Morgan moved to approve the request. White seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

The board then considered their personnel agenda, which they took in one motion.

This included the retirement of Tom Curry as S-OCS transportation coordinator effective June 30, 2023.

The board considered the following new hires: Tabitha Smith, fifth-grade teacher for Spencer Elementary School; Juanita Hyer, first-grade teacher for SES; Elizabeth Beeman, algebra/geometry teacher for OVHS; McKenzie Booher, elementary substitute teacher for S-OCS; Diona Payton, pre-K instructor for Gosport Elementary School; Kala Biggs, library assistant for OVMS; Tobi Slicer, claims/deputy treasurer for S-OCS; Angie Grimes, speech and language pathologist for S-OCS; and Mary K Ciasto, speech and language pathologist for S-OCS.

The personnel agenda also included the resignation of Daniel Burkett as OCMS seventh-grade head football coach and his hiring as OVHS varsity assistant boys track coach.

The final item under the personnel agenda was to reopen position control number 13002 preschool IA at the rate of $11 per hour for 187 days and 29 hours per week and to approve changing position control number 13310 to 13006. Board member Rick Smeltzer moved to approve the personnel agenda, and Brinson seconded the motion. The motion passed 6-0.

The board will meet again at 7 p.m. July 14 in the Mike Wells Memorial Boardroom of Central Office, 205 E. Hillside Ave., Spencer.