Eastside, Southside Christian win SCAAA Carlisle Cup in Class A and AAAA

As Eastside junior Jack Magera strolled down the fairway at the Class AAAA State Championship in boys golf, he kept on with his running joke with Eagle athletic director Jack Kosmicki.

"How are we doing with the Carlisle Cup?" Magera said he remembers asking Kosmicki. The Carlisle Cup, awarded by the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association every year to a school in each of the SCHSL's five classifications with the winningest athletic department.

That day, the Eastside boys golf team placed seventh as a team . Magera was T-32 as an individual and the Eagles didn't win any medals in boys golf that day.

But they did help Eastside take home the Class AAAA Carlisle Cup for the first time since the 2004-05 school year.

And that still means something to Magera.

"Going in to the (state tournament)," Magera said, "we didn't really know about it."

MORE: How Eastside baseball won a second SCHSL state championship in 4 seasons

EASTSIDE SOCCER: How Jack Redmond's goal 'finally' gave Eastside boys soccer a state championship

MORE: Greenville County teams sweep SCHSL boys swimming championships

But he said it gave him and his teammates something to compete for.

The cup totals up points awarded for each sport at each school based off how their teams finish at state championships, region standings and more. So despite Eastside's boys golfers not contending for a title, the Eagles helped score points for the Carlisle Cup win.

And Eastside beat out Greenville High for the AAAA award.

Eastside High School won five team state championships this year: Baseball, wrestling, boys soccer and boys and girls swimming. The Eagles also finished as runner-ups in girls soccer.

"Its a great indicator of the athletes and the coaches in the department," Kosmicki said, "how talented and how hard working the athletes are and (how committed) the coaches are to helping the athletes get better ... it's a great measuring stick."

CCES HOOPS: Christ Church girls basketball wins Class AA State Championship over Andrew Jackson

GREENVILLE HIGH: Greenville High boys cross country wins AAAA state championship, girls finish second

TENNIS STATE TITLE: J.L. Mann boys tennis wins first state championship since 2012 without top singles player

Greenville High won state titles in boys and girls track and field and boys cross country. The Red Raiders football lost in the Upper State Championship game and the school's girls cross country team finished second at the state meet.

Southside Christian wins Class A Carlisle Cup

Southside Christian dominated Class A this year in multiple sports.

The Sabres beat out Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the Class A Carlisle Cup, nearly doubling B-E's point total in the process.

The school, which is a private school located in Simpsonville in Greenville County, won state titles in: football, volleyball, boys cross country, baseball, boys track and field and boys soccer. The Sabres finished as runner-ups in girls soccer, girls cross country, girls track and field and boys golf. The Sabre girls soccer program made the Class A/AA Upper State Championship game as well.

BASEBALL: Southside Christian defeats Johnsonville for first-ever SCHSL baseball state championship

SCS ATLHETICS: Southside Christian wins second-straight Class A football championship

J.L. Mann finished third in the Class AAAAA Carlisle Cup. The Patriots won the state championship in girls cross country, boys tennis, boys swimming and girls track and field. Christ Church also finished second in the Class AA Carlisle Cup race: The Cavaliers won state titles in boys golf, boys soccer and girls basketball.

"Greenville County athletics is extremely competitive – and in certain sports it's the hotbed (for talent)," Kosmicki said.

Joe Dandron, a Michigan native and graduate of Michigan State University, covers high school sports for The Greenville News. Have a question, story idea, or story tip involving prep sports in the Upstate? Email him at jdandron@gannett.com or reach out via phone at 864-415-6213.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Eastside, Southside Christian win SCAAA Carlisle Cup in Class A and AAAA