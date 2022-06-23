ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

Stonecrest Golf League results

 2 days ago
NEW BEAVER − The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the back nine:

Low Gross − Ed Dambach - 39; Ron Aniceti, Roger Baney - 40; George Blumer - 42

Low Net − Roger Baney, Frank Carrozza - 32; Ed Donley, Dick Winchell, Dick Verone, Pete Zona - 33; Ed Dambach, Joe Mancini, Dick Falen - 34; Tony Carrozza, Jerome Pigza - 35; Ron Aniceti, George Blumer, Mike Filauri, Larry Jena, Dennis Zona - 36

Flight leaders:

Flight 1 − Ron Aniceti - 15 points; George Blumer - 10 points; Ed Dambach - 8 points

Flight 2 − Dick Verone - 19 points; Dick Winchell - 12 points; Roger Baney - 9 points

Flight 3 − Larry Jena - 16 points; Dick Falen - 9 points; Dennis Zona - 8 points

Flight 4 − Dennis Briggs - 7 points; Frank Carrozza, Russ Forsythe, Dave Courson - 6 points

Next Tuesday's round will mark the end of the first half of league play. The league member/guest outing at Beaver Creek Meadows G. C., will be Sunday. First tee time is 9 a.m. Golfers are asked to be at the course by 8:30 a.m. Golfers must provide their own beverages.

