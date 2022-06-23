ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Ponatinib sensitizes myeloma cells to MEK inhibition in the high-risk VQ model

By Evan Flietner
Cover picture for the articleMultiple myeloma (MM) is a malignant plasma cell cancer. Mutations in RAS pathway genes are prevalent in advanced and proteasome inhibitor (PI) refractory MM. As such, we recently developed a VQ MM mouse model recapitulating human advanced/high-risk MM. Using VQ MM cell lines we conducted a repurposing screen of 147 FDA-approved...

