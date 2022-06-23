ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Favorable immune checkpoint inhibitor outcome of patients with melanoma and NSCLC harboring FAT1 mutations

By Wenjing Zhang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) are most commonly used for melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. FAT atypical cadherin 1 (FAT1), which frequently mutates in melanoma and NSCLC. In this study, we aim to investigate the association of FAT1 mutations with ICI response and outcome. We collected somatic mutation profiles...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Hybridisation chain reaction-based visualisation and screening for lncRNA profiles in clear-cell renal-cell carcinoma

Analysis of long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) localisation at both the tissue and subcellular levels can provide important insights into the cell types that are important for their function. Methods. By applying new fluorescent in situ hybridisation technique called hybridisation chain reaction (HCR), we achieved a high-throughput lncRNA visualisation and evaluation...
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat1#Nsclc#Skin Cancer#Gene Mutations
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Advancing innovative clinical trials to efficiently deliver medicines to patients

Complex innovative designs in clinical trials have the potential to increase efficiency and lower the cost of drug development, improving patient access to therapies. This article highlights designs and approaches based on a meeting linked to an ongoing FDA pilot program in the field. Departments of Oncology and of Biostatistics,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of cardiovascular disease risk and changes in renin levels by mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists in patients with primary aldosteronism

A recent report stated that patients with primary aldosteronism who remain renin suppressed during mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment might have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease than those with unsuppressed renin activity. We retrospectively investigated the incidence of composite cardiovascular disease and risk factors for cardiovascular disease in 1115 Japanese patients with primary aldosteronism treated with mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists. The median follow-up period was 3.0 years, and the incidence of cardiovascular events was very low (2.1%) throughout 5 years of follow-up. Changes in plasma renin activity from before to after mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment were divided into three groups based on tertile, low, intermediate, and high plasma renin activity change groups, with incidences of cardiovascular disease events of 2.1%, 0.5%, and 3.7%, respectively. Multivariate Cox regression analysis revealed age (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.07; 95% confidence interval, [1.02"“1.12]) and body mass index (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.13 [1.04"“1.23]) as independent risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The high plasma renin activity change group had significantly higher cardiovascular disease risk with mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment than the intermediate plasma renin activity change group (adjusted hazard ratio, 5.71 [1.28"“25.5]). These data suggest that a high change in renin level after mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment may not necessarily predict a better prognosis of cardiovascular disease in patients with primary aldosteronism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Successful pregnancy and cesarean delivery in a tetraplegic, home-invasively-mechanically-ventilated patient "“ case report

Pregnancies are rare in patients with severely disabilitating spinal cord injuries (SCI) but increasing alongside social awareness concerning reproductive equality. Physicians should be aware of several potential complications during pregnancy and delivery, particularly autonomic dysreflexia. Case presentation. We report a successful pregnancy of a 32-year-old woman with a severe SCI...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Diagnostics to take your breath away

After decades of research and development, devices for detecting infectious agents in breath are finally maturing, with SARS-CoV-2 galvanizing progress. Carrie Arnold reports. Rather than swabbing your nose, imagine taking a simple breath test for COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, efforts have been underway to find chemical hallmarks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in exhaled breath. On 14 April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a test to detect COVID-19 in breath; according to study data submitted to the FDA, InspectIR Systems' COVID-19 Breathalyzer has a sensitivity and specificity to rival the gold standard: PCR tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy