Sex-based differences in the use of post-fire habitats by invasive cane toads (Rhinella marina)

By Shannon W. Kaiser
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfires can modify habitat attributes, and those changes may differentially affect males versus females within a species if there is pre-existing niche divergence between the sexes. We used radio-tracking and dissections to study invasive cane toads (Rhinella marina), and performed transect counts on native frogs and cane toadsÂ 12Â months after...

www.nature.com

