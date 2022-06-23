ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cancer immunohistogram representing cancer-immunity cycle by immunohistochemistry predicts the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in urological cancer patients

By Toshiki Kijima
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe developed an immunohistogram representing an individual cancer-immunity cycle based on immunohistochemical analyses. We evaluated its ability to predict the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in 11 patients with urothelial carcinoma and 7 patients with renal cell carcinoma who underwent surgery and received ICIs for disease recurrence. Immunohistochemical analyses for...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

A shorter wait for cataract surgery could prevent injuries from falls

Older Australians with cataracts can wait for substantial periods for both first and second eye cataract surgery in the public hospital system, despite research showing that the second surgery is essential to reducing the incidence of falls. Published today by the Medical Journal of Australia, the research analyzed data from...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hybridisation chain reaction-based visualisation and screening for lncRNA profiles in clear-cell renal-cell carcinoma

Analysis of long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) localisation at both the tissue and subcellular levels can provide important insights into the cell types that are important for their function. Methods. By applying new fluorescent in situ hybridisation technique called hybridisation chain reaction (HCR), we achieved a high-throughput lncRNA visualisation and evaluation...
CANCER
Nature.com

Successful pregnancy and cesarean delivery in a tetraplegic, home-invasively-mechanically-ventilated patient "“ case report

Pregnancies are rare in patients with severely disabilitating spinal cord injuries (SCI) but increasing alongside social awareness concerning reproductive equality. Physicians should be aware of several potential complications during pregnancy and delivery, particularly autonomic dysreflexia. Case presentation. We report a successful pregnancy of a 32-year-old woman with a severe SCI...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Cell#Bladder Cancer#Adaptive Immune System#Cd8#Hla#Dcr
Nature.com

Author Correction: Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30241-7, published online 10 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work when describing the state of the art of the subject. This has been added as reference [24,25,26] at: 'It has been generally assumed that the hydrogen adsorption/desorption process is responsible for this peak, although some results suggest that OH adsorption can also be involved in these processes22-24. Indeed, DFT results suggest that cation coadsorption with OH is responsible for the observed voltammetric behaviour25,26.' This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy