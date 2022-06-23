Cancer immunohistogram representing cancer-immunity cycle by immunohistochemistry predicts the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in urological cancer patients
We developed an immunohistogram representing an individual cancer-immunity cycle based on immunohistochemical analyses. We evaluated its ability to predict the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in 11 patients with urothelial carcinoma and 7 patients with renal cell carcinoma who underwent surgery and received ICIs for disease recurrence. Immunohistochemical analyses for...www.nature.com
