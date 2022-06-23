ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football picks up 11th commitment of June. Which 2023 recruit could be next?

By Chapel Fowler
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tweak to coach Dabo Swinney’s policy against summer official visits has paid dividends for Clemson football, which has spent most of June racking up verbal commitments. On Wednesday night, four-star Georgia defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, the nation’s No. 212 overall recruit, became the 11th class of 2023 prospect to commit...

www.newsobserver.com

The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Texas Following Arch Manning News

Arch Manning has officially committed to the Texas Longhorns, making him arguably the biggest commitment to the iconic program since Vince Young. But Texas hasn't found a whole lot of success since Young scored that iconic touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Now that they have Manning though, fans believe their fortunes are about to change.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson crystal balled as landing spot for No. 2 IOL in the country

Clemson could be adding a second offensive lineman from the Lone Star State in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, 247Sports’ Cory Fravel crystal balled 2023 four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell to the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports Composite, Sewell is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 72 overall prospect. In April, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sewell announced that he was focusing on Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama as his top schools. He was one of Clemson’s 29 official visits on June 3 and most recently took an official visit to Texas A&M on June 10. If...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 71 Days

1971 is a special season in the history of Georgia Football. The Bulldogs went 11-1 and finished in the top 10 of both the Coaches and AP Poll at the end of the season, head coach Vince Dooley’s eighth with the program. However, it’s even more special for the significance it played for the future of the program as the first five black players – Richard Appleby, Horace King, Chuck Kinnebrew, Clarence Pope and Larry West – suited up on scholarship between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Texas adds another Five-Star Plus+ quarterback to the equation

On3 has deemed a select number of prospects since the class of 2015 on to be labeled as a Five-Star Plus+, meaning every major recruiting service puts five stars by their name in their rankings. Only six quarterbacks to this point have been Five-Star Plus+ prospects, and Texas can now claim two of them.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four recruits to keep an eye on that Clemson could land in the coming weeks

Clemson has been one of the hottest teams in 2023 recruiting the last few weeks, but the Tigers may not be done making noise yet. In the month of June, the Tigers secured 11 pledges from recruits, nine of which are four-star prospects, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. In the past week alone, the Tigers landed two four-star defensive linemen in AJ Hoffler and Stephiylan Green. With Hoffler and Green’s announcements, Clemson’s 2023 class has 14 verbal commitments and is the No. 3 class in the nation, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Even with the recent bombardment of success, the Tigers have a...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Priority four-star defensive lineman puts Clemson in top four, sets commitment date

Clemson could soon add a fifth defensive lineman to its 2023 recruiting class. Announcing he will make his decision on July 5, four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk has narrowed his potential team list down to Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State. 247Sports Composite ranks the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Faulk as the No. 9 defensive lineman and the No. 84 overall 2023 prospect. As a junior in 2021, he had 82 tackles (30 for loss), 11 sacks and six pass breakups. An Alabama native, Faulk officially visited Clemson on June 3, along with 29 other prospects, many of whom have committed to Clemson. Since June 3, he has also officially visited the other three finalists. If Faulk chooses the Tigers, he will join Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green, David Ojiegbe and AJ Hoffler as Clemson’s defensive line commits. I will be committing July 5th @11am‼️@ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SquadronFB pic.twitter.com/KBL0qTZcSl — keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) June 23, 2022 List Every five-star Clemson signee from the Dabo Swinney era
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit tabs his top ACC quarterbacks entering 2022 season

The ACC has seemingly moved away from the perennial dominance of the Clemson Tigers, which has college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit excited for what’s in store for the quarterback position throughout the conference. “There’s just so many talented guys,” Herbstreit said. “Even with [Kedon] Slovis coming over from Pitt...
CLEMSON, SC

