Carly Pearce returns to host the ACM Honors on August 24. The ceremony takes place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This year’s event promises to be a special one. “ACM Honors is one of my most favorite events of the year! It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making a profound impact on Country music. See you August 24th at The Ryman!” she captioned the announcement on Instagram.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO