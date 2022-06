I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO