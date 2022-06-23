ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

County commissioners approve variance to allow nighttime hauling along Smokey Row Road

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 2 days ago

Residents along Smokey Row Road in Madison Township may not get much sleep in the coming month.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Morgan County Board of Commissioners gave approval to a variance request from Milestone Contractors to haul sand and gravel, at night, from the Roger Davee property at 11261 North Smokey Road.

Five things to do: Bob and Tom Show regular to appear in Martinsville this weekend.

The commissioners met Tuesday night due to Monday being a federal holiday.

The request came about due to an ordinance the county has limiting the transport of sand and gravel to daylight hours.

The Davee property, which was a former working gravel pit, has a very large quantity of material left on it.

Milestone is working on the northern section of I-69 and needs that material for their work.

The main problem is that due to construction at the State Road 144 and State Road 37 intersection, traffic during the day can become congested.

The addition of more vehicles would already complicate matters and slow down work on the interstate.

The company asked the county to grant them a variance from the ordinance to allow it to transport the material during the evening hours, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Their reasoning being the request is during those hours there would be less traffic to contend with and the road would have cooled down and not be as prone to damage from the trucks.

The problem for the commissioners, the company would be removing around 200 to 250 loads of material a night. The company plans to have the work done in 30 days.

Commissioner Bryan Collier said everybody is "ready for it to end."

Mooresville news: Town council refinances sewer bond, begins process to solicit bids for downtown building demo.

He said there is one lane traffic from the State Road 144 State Road 37 intersection to Martinsville.

He questioned why, when the work was complete, the road was still one lane.

A representative from Milestone said it was for safety reasons, to keep vehicles slowed down while work was going on.

Commissioner Don Adams said he would not want to be living on the road while the work was going on.

County administrator Josh Messmer said under the ordinance, the company could do the work during the day and would not need anyone's permission.

But everyone agreed that trying to move that material during the day would be slow and would increase the chances of accidents.

The commissioners had concerns about the road.

Smokey Row Road was repaved about a year and a half ago and no one wanted it damaged.

Unearthed treasure: Pieces of old Martinsville railroad uncovered by construction workers.

After nearly an hour of discussion, Collier said he wasn't happy with his choices, however he did make a motion to approve the variance allowing the company to move the material at night with the understanding that the work had to be done by Aug. 1 and the company agreed to fix any damage caused to the road.

Collier said he made the motion because of safety concerns having that many trucks running during the day.

He said the county's ordinance regulating gravel pits needs to be re-written and updated. Collier's motion passed 3 to 0.

In other business

The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the health department and the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville to provide a social worker for the school system. Money for the position will come from the Workforce Development CoAg Grant.

Members approved applying for a grant for Title IV to provide for attorneys for those who need them.

COVID tracker: Morgan County's COVID cases up 26.2%; Indiana cases holding steady.

The commissioners approved an agreement with the state which will give the county $30,440 to have a section of Hilldale Cemetery Ditch cleaned out.

Commissioners approved an agreement to sell property near Mooresville to Indiana American Water. The agreement was approved last year but was signed Tuesday night.

The commissioners approved an ordinance that raises fees for people using the county parks and facilities.

The next meeting of the Morgan County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.

Comments / 0

Related
bcdemocrat.com

Commissioners OK bid to pave 8 roads, discuss future plans

More than $3 million will be spent to pave portions of eight different county roads this summer after the Brown County Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a bid for the paving project last week. E&B Paving was awarded a contract for $3,118,771 during the June 15 meeting to pave portions of...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana Land Trust acquires Johnson County land

The Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. has acquired 109 acres of forest land in southern Johnson County. The land trust says the environmentally significant land, known as Callon Hollow, is home to a wide range of plants and animals, including Indiana species of concern. The trust says the land includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Room for two - as old Kmart building in Terre Haute gets new life; commissioner talks speculation of second tenant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner says he's glad to see life in a long-time empty building while also raising speculation about a second tenant. The old KMart building on US 41 in southern Vigo County has been empty for years. Last year, we learned Hobby Lobby would move across the street and take a section of the building.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Mooresville, IN
Martinsville, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
County
Morgan County, IN
Morgan County, IN
Government
Inside Indiana Business

First mixed-use project proceeds in Whiteland

Westfield-based Patch Development Inc. will soon begin work on a 159-acre mixed-use development in Whiteland, the first such project in the Johnson County town. The Daily Journal reports Gateway @ Whiteland will include residential, retail and restaurant space, as well as a large light industrial building. The Whiteland Plan Commission...
WHITELAND, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel reveals city’s biggest tree

The City of Carmel has found the biggest tree in the city, and it’s a sycamore!. The Carmel Urban Forestry Committee invited residents to submit entries for their biggest trees in a month-long contest centered on this year’s Arbor Day. The city gathered measurements and inspected the entries to identify the biggest tree in Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Milestone Contractors
Current Publishing

Vehicles illegally drive on Midland Trace Trail

As the City of Westfield expands its trails system, more residents are walking, running or cycling on the pedestrian trailways. But the city is also seeing in motorists illegally driving on trails, especially on the Midland Trace Trail. “For the most part, accidental driving on the trail, it does happen,...
WESTFIELD, IN
wfft.com

Indiana DNR: Indianapolis kayaker dies after falling into Holton pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17. Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

2 troopers honored for hundreds of DUI arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Two troopers with the Indiana State Police were recognized Friday for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. The ISP ceremony in Indianapolis officially recognized officers for dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Among those recognized were Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis from the Lowell Post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

DHL expanding supply chain operations in Indiana

Germany-based DHL Supply Chain is expanding its presence in central Indiana by adding an eighth distribution facility and employing upwards of 400 workers. The contract logistics company will be opening a 980,000-square foot facility in Whiteland, off I-65 and Whiteland Road. The shipping company acquired the building from Kansas City-based...
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

Woman dies after train hits SUV in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Hartford City woman died after a train struck her SUV in Madison County. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Beverly J. Norwood was driving on County Road 1800 North and initially stopped at the railroad crossing before driving onto the tracks. A train heading southbound then slammed into […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Governor calls special session to return $1Billion to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a proclamation calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to take action on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. “This is the fastest, fairest, and most...
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
806
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy