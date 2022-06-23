County commissioners approve variance to allow nighttime hauling along Smokey Row Road

Residents along Smokey Row Road in Madison Township may not get much sleep in the coming month.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Morgan County Board of Commissioners gave approval to a variance request from Milestone Contractors to haul sand and gravel, at night, from the Roger Davee property at 11261 North Smokey Road.

The commissioners met Tuesday night due to Monday being a federal holiday.

The request came about due to an ordinance the county has limiting the transport of sand and gravel to daylight hours.

The Davee property, which was a former working gravel pit, has a very large quantity of material left on it.

Milestone is working on the northern section of I-69 and needs that material for their work.

The main problem is that due to construction at the State Road 144 and State Road 37 intersection, traffic during the day can become congested.

The addition of more vehicles would already complicate matters and slow down work on the interstate.

The company asked the county to grant them a variance from the ordinance to allow it to transport the material during the evening hours, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Their reasoning being the request is during those hours there would be less traffic to contend with and the road would have cooled down and not be as prone to damage from the trucks.

The problem for the commissioners, the company would be removing around 200 to 250 loads of material a night. The company plans to have the work done in 30 days.

Commissioner Bryan Collier said everybody is "ready for it to end."

He said there is one lane traffic from the State Road 144 State Road 37 intersection to Martinsville.

He questioned why, when the work was complete, the road was still one lane.

A representative from Milestone said it was for safety reasons, to keep vehicles slowed down while work was going on.

Commissioner Don Adams said he would not want to be living on the road while the work was going on.

County administrator Josh Messmer said under the ordinance, the company could do the work during the day and would not need anyone's permission.

But everyone agreed that trying to move that material during the day would be slow and would increase the chances of accidents.

The commissioners had concerns about the road.

Smokey Row Road was repaved about a year and a half ago and no one wanted it damaged.

After nearly an hour of discussion, Collier said he wasn't happy with his choices, however he did make a motion to approve the variance allowing the company to move the material at night with the understanding that the work had to be done by Aug. 1 and the company agreed to fix any damage caused to the road.

Collier said he made the motion because of safety concerns having that many trucks running during the day.

He said the county's ordinance regulating gravel pits needs to be re-written and updated. Collier's motion passed 3 to 0.

In other business

The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the health department and the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville to provide a social worker for the school system. Money for the position will come from the Workforce Development CoAg Grant.

Members approved applying for a grant for Title IV to provide for attorneys for those who need them.

The commissioners approved an agreement with the state which will give the county $30,440 to have a section of Hilldale Cemetery Ditch cleaned out.

Commissioners approved an agreement to sell property near Mooresville to Indiana American Water. The agreement was approved last year but was signed Tuesday night.

The commissioners approved an ordinance that raises fees for people using the county parks and facilities.

The next meeting of the Morgan County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.