Holland, MI

Holland's latest restaurant, Playa Tacos and Tequila, opens to hungry customers in Park Township

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
PARK TWP. — Holland's newest Mexican restaurant has opened its doors.

Playa Tacos and Tequila replaced the historic Ottawa Beach Inn after owner River and Odi Hospitality Group determined the restaurant needed a new look and concept to stay competitive.

“Ottawa Beach Inn has been a Holland mainstay for 50 years and our team is grateful to have played a role in that rich history,” Eric Chaitin, owner of River and Odi Hospitality Group, said in February. The group purchased the restaurant in 2014.

“Playa Tacos and Tequilas is an entirely new concept, one we’re exceptionally proud to have built from the ground up and one we know will serve our neighbors in Holland well.”

"Playa" is the Spanish word for beach. The name commemorates the restaurant's proximity to Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan.

The eatery's expanded patio concept remains — but the remodel has also added garage doors for a fresh-air dining experience during the summer months, and an extended full bar. Unlike Ottawa Beach Inn, Playa will be open year-round.

Holland is well-known as a haven for Mexican restaurants, with established eateries like El Huarache, El Rancho, Fat Burrito, Tacos El Cunado and Don Miguel.

That's in addition to newer restaurants like Taqueria Arandas, Taqueria Vallarta, Tamales Plus, Taco Plus Bar and snack shop Jhomary's Paradise. Another restaurant, El Patron, is nearing its opening in the former Giordano's building on West Shore Drive.

But this restaurant, Chaitin said, will be different.

"If you look at Holland's existing Latino restaurants, they're what I would characterize as very American interpretations of Latino and Mexican food," Chaitin told The Sentinel.

"And I don't think there's anything wrong with that. For example, I love big American-Italian restaurants with spaghetti and meatballs and lasagna and garlic bread. But we all know it's very different when you're in Portofino having dinner."

Menu items at Playa include carne asada, diablo shrimp, walking tacos, street corn, nachos and a variety of salsas and dips.

The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays at 2155 Ottawa Beach Road.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

