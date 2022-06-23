ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

NC 4th of July Festival: Parade returns to Southport, plus other events sure to be a blast

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
Southport's NC 4th of July Festival will be held Thursday, June 30-Monday, July 4. A revised version was held in 2019 mostly in Oak Island without a parade. But this year, the parade will return to Southport. Other highlights will include: Arts and crafts in the park, a car show, fireworks, firefighters' competition, children's games, live entertainment, and of course great food.

Thursday, June 30

Oak Island

9 a.m. Welcoming Ceremony at Blue Water Point Marina, Oak Island, 5710 57th Place West, Oak Island

9:30 a.m. Paddle Parade on Davis Canal at the Blue Water Point Marina. $10 entry fee. Register online at https://www.nc4thofjuly.com/paddle-parade.

Southport

6:30 p.m. Welcoming ceremony on the lawn of Fort Johnston & Southport Museum & Visitor Center, 203 E. Bay St.

6:45 p.m. Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Lee Norris, and signing opportunity of the oversized Declaration of Independence will be held on the lawn of Fort Johnston & Southport Museum & Visitor Center.

7 p.m. 440th Army Band Concert, North Carolina National Guard (Ceremonial Band) on the lawn of Fort Johnston & Southport Museum and Visitor Center.

Friday, July 1

Southport

Open daily - Historic Chapel of the Cross Self-Guided Tours at 203 3. Moore St., Southport. Details: http://www.stphilipschurch.org/.

9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Old Smithville Burying Ground/ Cemetery tour Lead by Bob Surridge and Liz Fuller on the corner of North Rhett Street/East Moore Street. Donations accepted.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. American Red Cross Blood Drive (by appointment only) at the Fire Station Annex, 115 E. Nash St. Details: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, 204 E. Moore St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summer Regional Art Show (event of Associated Artists of Southport) at Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St.

12:30-3:30 p.m. The Old Brunswick County Jail will be open to the public. The jail built in 1904 for a low bid of $6,738 is located at the corner of North Rhett and East Nash Streets. Since 1984, the structure has been maintained by the Southport Historical Society and has since undergone extensive renovations to restore this important piece of Southport history.

2:30 p.m. Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Lee Norris, and signing opportunity of the oversized Declaration of Independence will be held on the lawn of Fort Johnston & Southport Museum & Visitor Center.

Oak Island

8 a.m. Beach day – Horseshoe tournament at Middleton Park Extension.

10 a.m. Beach day – Registration for all beach athletic events at the beach side near Cabana 46th S.E. Street and Beach Drive.

11 a.m. -2 p.m. Beach day – Youth activities and contests (inflatables, rides, games, food) at Middleton Park Extension – 46th & Dolphin Drive.

11 a.m. Beach day – Corn hole tournaments, beach side near Cabana 46th SE Street and Beach Drive.

11 a.m. Beach day – Bocce ball tournaments at beach side near Cabana 46th SE Street & Beach Drive.

11 a.m. Beach day – Volleyball tournaments at beach side near Cabana 46th SE Street & Beach Drive.

1 p.m. Beach day – Sand Sculpture Contest at beach side near Cabana 46th SE Street & Beach Drive.

6-6:45 p.m. Shag contest registration. Shag contest organized by the Society of Brunswick Shaggers begins at 7 p.m. at Middleton Park Extension.

6-9 p.m. Beach day concert with Cat 5 Band at Middleton Park Extension, 46th SE Street & Dolphin Drive.

9 p.m. (or dusk) Beach day – Anniversary fireworks at Oak Island Pier, 705 Ocean Drive.

Saturday, July 2

Oak Island

Red, White & Blue Car Show at Bill Smith Park, 4410 Fish Factory Road, Oak Island

  • 8:30-11 a.m. Day of show registration
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Public viewing
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. DJ plays favorite oldies
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Food by Wallace Catering
  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by the Back Porch Rockers
  • 3 p.m. Awards

10-11 a.m. Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Lee Norris, and signing opportunity of the oversized Declaration of Independence will be held at Middleton Park Pavilion area, 4610 E. Dolphin Drive.

Community Entertainment Beach Stage at Middleton Park Pavilion

  • 10-10:10 a.m. Going Fit Dance
  • 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. To be announced
  • 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Southport Jazz Quartet
  • 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Trip McCool and Old School

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts & Crafts at Middleton Park Pavilion Area, 4610 E. Dolphin Drive.

Noon-7:30 p.m. Food concessions at 4610 E. Dolphin Drive.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Community entertainment beach stage, Dave's Not Home will perform at Middleton Park Pavilion

Southport

Open daily - Historic Chapel of the Cross Self-Guided Tours at 203 3. Moore St., Southport. Details: http://www.stphilipschurch.org/.

8 a.m. Children's game. Registration at Waterfront. Free t-shirt while supplies last. Ages 6-11 at Waterfront Park; ages 5 and under on the Garrison lawn.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, 204 E. Moore St.

9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Old Smithville Burying Ground/ Cemetery tour Lead by Bob Surridge and Liz Fuller, on the corner of North Rhett Street/East Moore Street. Donations accepted.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. 37th annual Fire Fighters Freedom Competition and Apparatus Expo at 115 E. Nash St. Competitive events — tanker tug, command post, bucket brigade, and barrel push.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Presents: 9/11 Never Forget Memorial Mobile Exhibit at 115 E. Nash St. (https://t2t.org/)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summer Regional Art Show (event of Associated Artists of Southport) at Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts & Crafts at Franklin Square Park.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Voter registration (Brunswick County Board of Election) at Franklin Square Park.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Food concessions at Franklin Square Park Food Court, 130 E. West St., Southport.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community nonprofit spotlight booth with New Brunswick Baptist Church at Franklin Square Park.

Noon-10 p.m. Food concessions at Waterfront Park area, South Howe Street.

Community Entertainment Waterfront Stage (organized by Up Your Arts), 146 E. Bay St.

  • 12:30-2:30 p.m. Trifecta
  • 3-4 p.m. Nowcat
  • 4-5 p.m. Jimmy Gilbert

12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Old Brunswick Jail will be open at the corner of North Rhett Street/East Nash Street

1-4 p.m. Communitywide entertainment

  • Deep Creek Soul at American Fish Company, 150 E. Yacht Drive
  • Emily Burdette at Southport Coffee Co. and Kitchen, 130 E. Moore St.
  • River House Ramblers at Southport Tap & Cellar, 827 N. Howe St.
  • Madd Dog Radio at The Tiki Tavern, 104 E. Eighth St.

4 p.m. Red, White & Blue Freedom Flotilla at Southport Waterfront then west to St. James Marina on Intracoastal Waterway

5-6 p.m. Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Lee Norris, and signing opportunity to sign oversized Declaration of Independence will be held at the Southport Community Building (waterfront porch), 223 E. Bay St.

6 p.m. A salute to veterans at the Southport Community Building.

7-10 p.m. Waterfront Stage Entertainment with Street County Express at Waterfront Park, 146 E. Bay St.

Sunday, July 3

Oak Island

Noon-5 p.m. Arts & Crafts at Middleton Park Pavilion area, 4610 E. Dolphin Drive.

Noon-7 p.m. Food concessions at 4610 E. Dolphin Drive.

Community Entertainment Beach Stage at Middleton Park Pavilion, 4610 E. Dolphin Drive.

  • Noon-1:30 p.m. – Jeff and Kathy Brooks
  • 1:30-3 p.m. – Tedward Brothers
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Salty Dawgs

Southport

Open daily - Historic Chapel of the Cross Self-Guided Tours at 203 3. Moore St. Details: http://www.stphilipschurch.org/.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. N.C. Maritime Museum at 204 E. Moore St. Scavenger hunts, pirate walk, and craft stations (origami and coloring pages), sensory backpacks and sensory room available.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation presents: 9/11 Never Forget Memorial Mobile Exhibit at 115 E. Nash St.

Noon-2 p.m. Children's entertainment at Fort Johnston & Southport Museum & Visitor Center lawn. Hands on learning booths and activities:

  • Noon - Waterway music and education
  • 12:30 p.m. - The Lotus Collective Band
  • 1 p.m. - Jack Sparrow
  • 1:30 p.m. - Turning the Wheel

Community Entertainment Waterfront Stage at 146 E. Bay St.

  • Noon-1:15 p.m. – Great American Song Book (Lois Moore)
  • 1:30-2:15 p.m. – Little Big House

Noon-5 p.m. Summer Regional Art Show at Franklin Square Gallery.

Noon-5 p.m. Arts & Crafts at Franklin Square Park.

Noon-5 p.m. Voter registration (Brunswick County Board of Election) at Franklin Square Park.

Noon-5 p.m. Food concessions at Franklin Square Park food court.

Noon-10 p.m. Food concessions at Waterfront Park area, South Howe Street.

Noon-5 p.m. Military exhibits at Waterfront Park, 176 E. Bay St.

1-4 p.m. Communitywide Entertainment

  • Skip Groove at the American Fish Company, 150 E. Yacht Drive
  • David Pope/Artisan Park Productions at Southport Coffee Co. and Kitchen, 130 E. Moore S.
  • Lockwood River Band at Southport Tap & Cellar, 827 N. Howe St.
  • Its-a-Secret at The Tiki Tavern, 104 E. Eighth St. (1-2:30 p.m.)
  • Brian Johnson (Open Acoustic Jam) at The Tiki Tavern, 102 E. Eight St. (2:30-4 p.m.)

3 p.m. Flag Retirement Ceremony at Waterfront Park Stage, 146 E. Bay St.

3:30-4:40 p.m. Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Lee Norris, and singing opportunity to sign oversized Declaration of Independence will be held on the lawn of Fort Johnston & Southport Museum & Visitor Center.

4 p.m. 440th Army Band – N.C. National Guard (Big Band) on the lawn of Fort Johnston and Southport Museum & Visitor Center.

7-10 p.m. Street Dance - The Tim Clark Band at Waterfront Stage, 146 E. Bay St.

Monday, July 4

Oak Island

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts & Crafts at Middleton Park Pavilion area.

Community Entertainment Beach Stage at Middleton Park Pavilion

  • 10 a.m.-noon Reflections
  • 1-3 p.m. The 52nd Street Band

Noon-5 p.m. Food concession at 4620 E. Dolphin Drive.

3-5 p.m. Free Live Pro Wrestling Brunswick County Brawl at Middleton Park Pavilion.

5 p.m. Uncle Sam Sky dive landing on the beachfront at 4610 E. Dolphin Drive.

Southport

Open daily - Historic Chapel of the Cross Self-Guided Tours at 203 3. Moore St. Details: http://www.stphilipschurch.org/

7-10 a.m. Pancake breakfast at Trinity Methodist Church, 209 E Nash St.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, 204 E. Moore St. Scavenger hunts, pirate walk, and craft stations (origami and coloring pages), sensory backpacks and sensory room available.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Presents: 9/11 Never Forget Memorial Mobile Exhibit at 115 E. Nash St. (https://t2t.org/).

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community nonprofit spotlight booth — Children of Fallen Heroes (https://www.childrenoffallenheroes.org/) at Franklin Square Park, 130 E. West St.

10 a..m.-5 p.m. Summer Regional Art Show at Franklin Square Gallery.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts & Crafts at Franklin Square Park.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Voter registration (Brunswick County Board of Election) at Franklin Square Park.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Food concessions at Franklin Square Park Food Court.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community nonprofit spotlight booth — Southport Women's Club, near Southport Fire Department Command Tent, South Howe Street.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Food concessions at Waterfront Park Area, South Howe Street.

10:30 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony at the intersection of Moore and Howe Streets

11 a.m. Festival Parade at Moore and Howe Streets

11 a.m. Parade will be televised on WECT TV 6

Community Entertainment Waterfront Stage at 146 E. Bay St.

  • Noon-1:15 p.m. Rev and Company
  • 2-3:15 p.m. Christine Martinez Band

12:30-3:30 p.m. Old Brunswick Jail will be open, corner of North Rhett and East Nash Streets

1-2 p.m. Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Lee Norris, and a signing opportunity to sign oversized Declaration of Independence on the lawn of Fort Johnston and Southport Museum & Visitor Center.

2 p.m. Celebration of the Pledge of Allegiance on the lawn of Fort Johnston and Southport Museum and Visitor Center.

1-4 p.m. Communitywide Entertainment

  • ThReefer at Southport Coffee Co. and Kitchen, 130 E. Moore St.
  • MoSun at Southport Tap & Cellar, 827 N. Howe St.
  • Jamie Dooley and Jason Crowell at The Tiki Tavern, 104 E. Eighth St.

1-3 p.m. Military exhibits at Waterfront Park area, 176 E. Bay St..

1-3 p.m. First Responders Vehicle Display at Waterfront Park area.

6-9 p.m. and 9:30-10 p.m. Waterfront Stage Entertainment — Liquid Pleasure Band at 146 E. Bay St.

9 p.m. Lions Club Boat Raffle drawing at Waterfront Stage

9 p.m. Fireworks at Southport Waterfront

