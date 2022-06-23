ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

COVID testing available in Ottawa, Allegan throughout the summer

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEXyn_0gJVFZkJ00

Free, walk-in COVID-19 testing events will be in Ottawa and Allegan counties throughout the summer. Testing events will be held daily each Monday through Saturday through the end of September, except for July 4 and Sept. 5.

Testing will be available, for free, for anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or has symptoms.

Monday testing will be from 2-7 p.m. at Watermark Church in Grand Haven. Testing will be available from 2-7 p.m. at Church of the Saviour in Coopersville each Tuesday.

Wednesdays and Fridays will have clinics at Allegan County Transportation from noon-5 p.m. Testing will be available from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the OCDPH’s Hudsonville office.

Testing will be offered in Holland 8 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday at the GVSU Holland Campus.

Subscribe:Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

Each site will offer PCR and rapid antigen tests via nasal swab. Rapid tests will be available to people with or without symptoms. Rapid test results take 15-30 minutes, while PCR testing takes 48-72 hours.

No doctor’s order or insurance is needed, but those seeking testing should bring a form of ID and wear a face covering. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Although Ottawa County remains in the “low” category for COVID-19 levels from the CDC, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health is remaining cautious and encouraging testing.

“With holidays and large summer gatherings occurring throughout the summer and increased potential for people to get COVID-19 after prior infection, OCDPH is continuing to remain cautious and encouraging the community to get tested for COVID-19,” stated Brooke Elenbaas, OCDPH health communications specialist. “OCDPH is working to minimize barriers to COVID-19 testing. We are offering walk-in options at our COVID-19 testing sites which are located in Coopersville, Grand Haven, Hudsonville and Holland to make COVID-19 testing more convenient for our community members.”

Those interested can pre-register for testing at each site, including Allegan, through the OCDPH website. Elenbaas said the department was asked to help advertise the Allegan County clinics on its website by Honu, the company that handles the online registration.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Holland, MI
Health
Allegan, MI
Coronavirus
Allegan, MI
Government
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
Allegan, MI
Health
City
Allegan, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Coronavirus
Allegan County, MI
Coronavirus
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Holland, MI
Coronavirus
Holland, MI
Government
City
Coopersville, MI
Allegan County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Allegan County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Cdc#Watermark Church#Ocdph#The Gvsu Holland Campus
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pine Rest grads are staying close to home

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for mental health care nationwide is extremely high. Locally, graduates of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services’ psychiatry programs are working to fill that gap. Pine Rest’s 2022 residency and fellowship graduates have overwhelmingly chosen to remain in Michigan, with 94%...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC police address public defecation and $100 in damage from grafitti

GRCC custodian interferes with public defecation suspect. On June 15 2022, at 10:22 a.m., a Grand Rapids Community College custodial employee reported to the GRCC Police Department that someone had defecated on the sidewalk in front of the GRCC Spectrum Theater at 160 Fountain St NE. The incident occurred on the sidewalk near the northeast side of the building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy