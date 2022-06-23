I remember photographing the groundbreaking ceremony of Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2019 and feeling excited about the idea of a waterpark coming to our area.

When I visited on opening day in the middle of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, I was worried if the new park near Pigeon Forge would attract enough business. Luckily, big crowds of excited families and joyous faces were a sign of things to come.

I'll let the new slide, The Edge Water Coaster, speak for the park's growth and popularity. The first-of-its-kind dueling watercoaster opened June 22 and features a three-story mega drop, kaleidoscope color tunnels, uphill blasts, a zero-G hump and "Boomerango" walls.

Riders also compete with the rider on the slide next to them to see who can finish first.

I had the honor of being the first "outsider" to ride the new watercoaster before it opened to the public. The twists, tubes and turns were a thrill, and the zero-G drop was terrifying. I rode it twice, and could have ridden it all day.

It has been exciting to see the park's success through the years, and I'm eager to see what they build next!

Calvin Mattheis is a visual journalist at Knox News. You can reach him at calvin.mattheis@knoxnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: We tried The Edge watercoaster at Soaky Mountain Waterpark - here's what we thought!