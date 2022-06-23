ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County Commissioners vote-in tax cut, ad school security – maybe

By Isaac Groves, Times-News
 2 days ago
After a two-week delay, the Alamance County Board of Commissioners approved a $240 million budget by a 4-1 vote with a 1-cent tax cut and at least the possibility of getting police – maybe retired police – in all Alamance-Burlington School System buildings.

The commissioners added $620,000 to the Alamance-Burlington School System’s budget to fund another 10 school resource officers or retired law enforcement officers since hiring police is very competitive, and most agencies have vacant positions.

“Some of them can be retired sworn officers as approved by our sheriff or the proper authority,” said Board Chair John Paisley at Monday night’s meeting.

There will be money for four more full-time security personnel, enough to cover every ABSS school building, but only after those first 10 are in place. If that doesn’t happen, the money goes back into the general fund, and the school board can ask for it again next year.

School security officer funding breakdown

Money in the bank

  • $245,000 for four school resource officers was already in the county manager’s budget recommendation and had support from the commissioners before Uvalde.
  • $375,000 in fines and fees already dedicated to the Alamance-Burlington School System but added to this year’s budget for these positions.

Use it or lose it

  • $90,730 budgeted for the board of elections for a second primary election, which the county didn’t have.
  • $170,270 the county will save by not filling several new positions already in the budget until September that ABSS can use for security personnel.

There were 14 ABSS school buildings with only part-time school resource officer coverage. Only high schools are required to have SROs, but the school board and commissioners have gradually budgeted to cover other ABSS schools over the past 10 years. This was going to be another incremental increase before Uvalde.

Commissioner Craig Turner says having security officers in every school by Aug. 29 was the goal, but training school resource officers takes months if local police departments can even recruit them. Many of those schools without full-time SROs are in Burlington, which already has plenty of vacant positions, said Commissioner Pam Thompson.

Add to that, this funding pays for the officer but not the car, gun and uniform, meaning those costs will probably fall on police departments.

Members of both boards call retired officers a short-term solution, but they have their complications, too, like limits on how many hours they can work before it affects their retirement benefits.

“I think if we get to 14, we're going to be extremely fortunate,” Paisley said.

The commissioners also recommended the school system, as much as possible, use the $3.3 million the county commits every year to school construction and maintenance to make buildings more secure and whatever federal COVID and stimulus funding it could.

Tax cut

These budgetary gymnastics and excellent property and sales tax revenues allowed the commissioners to spend $3.9 million on employee raises and cut taxes to 65 cents per 100 of property value, which did not have unanimous support.

“The only thing I said no to was the tax decrease,” Thompson said, the only “nay” in the 4-1 vote.

Thompson said she sees the appeal of a lower tax rate but was concerned about high inflation and a potential recession pushing the county to take that reduction back next year adding to the sense of economic instability.

“If that hits us, are we going to have to have a tax increase?” Thompson asked.

Other commissioners said economic worries kept them from cutting two cents from the tax rate but wanted to give taxpayers some benefit from rising property values.

Turner answered criticism that the tax cut was more style than substance acknowledging it would save typical homeowners only $20 or $30 but would be significant to farmers and businesses with valuable real estate, buildings and equipment.

“We want to encourage continued investment in the county and we want to have a tax rate that encourages that,” Turner said, “It’s not performative.”

Isaac Groves is the Alamance County government watchdog reporter for the Times-News and the USA Today Network. Call or text 919-998-8039 with tips and comments or follow him on Twitter @TNIGroves.

