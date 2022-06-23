ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

What's a 'Century Farm'?: Meet the Hardin Valley family that still lives on one

By Nancy Anderson
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Hardin Valley’s Yarnell family recently received a distinction from the  Tennessee Department of Agriculture, designating the family farm a Century Farm — with 100 years of continuous agriculture production. A sign now stands at the foot of the farm on Hardin Valley Road across from Zaxby’s.

“Commissioner Terry Hill is the one to thank for this. She brought me the paperwork and did all the legwork. I can’t thank her enough for thinking of us,” said Kaye Yarnell.

The 88-acre farm was purchased in 1900 from Andy Norman by Joseph and Callie Yarnell. They built the house and barn in 1902 from timber harvested on the farm and sawed  at a mill owned by a neighbor.

Local news: Learn the benefits of buying local produce

Although the property was divided and sold through the years, a number of the Yarnell family still live on the farm.

Doris Yarnell Offord, 91, still lives in the old homestead where she was born and raised. She talks about growing up on the farm with a mixture of emotions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR30C_0gJVFW6800

“I didn’t care for getting up so early every morning to tend to the animals and such. It was hard work and I was a little girl, but I did that all growing up. It was just something that had to be done.”

She talks with fondness of a time when Hardin Valley Road was a gravel country road and neighbors used to walk down to the Yarnell house to sit on the porch and talk about the day’s events.

Farm fresh: Meat coming to The Beef Shop in Fountain City at former Archer's BBQ

“We’d have several people sitting with us on the porch just talking and laughing. That’s my fondest memory,” she said.

“Well, that and playing in the branch,” added sister Francis Yarnell Peels, 88. “That’s where three streams of water came together and formed a little pond. We had a great time playing there when we were kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n15Jw_0gJVFW6800

There were hard times. The barn blew down in a strong wind around 1940. Kaye Yarnell said if a neighbor had not borrowed the mule, it surely would have died. The framing for the new barn blew down in a storm as well. Luckily, the family with friends built the barn that stands today.

The farm is now only 14 acres. It was divided among three of the five children (Lester, Earl, and Ruby) after Joseph and Callie Yarnell died. Ruby and Earl sold their portion. Lux Spa, Regions Bank, and Zaxby’s sit on the land now.

Kaye Yarnell tells the story of how Pellissippi State Community College came to own 33 acres of Yarnell land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkIXo_0gJVFW6800

“They tried to buy it from Lester Yarnell but he wasn’t selling, so they condemned the property and simply took it. We got a lawyer and eventually got restitution.”

The farm — once home to cows, pigs, and a number of crops including tobacco, hay, sugar cane, and a sugar cane processing mill that brought people from miles around — now simply grows luxurious hay worked by family friend Don Gordon.

Shopper News: Highlighting what's happening in your community
