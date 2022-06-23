Cape Fear 7’s Rugby tournament kicks off this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

The 47th annual Cape Fear 7’s Rugby tournament kicks off in dramatic fashion on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about Wilmington’s biggest rugby event of the year.

A history of competition

This 7 on 7 tournament started in 1976 displays the best aspects of the sport’s fast paced nature. Adult amateur players and some high school teams will get the chance to prove their skill on the pitch. The action gets started Friday night with a very special group of competitors.

Teams representing all five branches of the military

Unsurprisingly, those who serve in the U.S. military have plenty of the competitive nature required to play a physical game like rugby. As such, women’s teams representing all five military branches will open up play on Friday night at the Flytrap Downs field ahead of the Saturday-Sunday traditional tournament.

Massive turnout

A massive, bracketed tournament will see nearly 1,000 competitors battle it out in various divisions until a victor is crowned. Men’s and women’s divisions are divided by intensity, and an additional division is in place for high school boys.

Constant action

Traditional rugby is played with 15 players on each team and consists of two 40-minute periods of play. As the name implies, 7’s rugby cuts that number in half and plays two seven-minute halves. The benefit of fewer players and shorter periods of play is more scoring and faster-paced games. Expect lots of scoring and few dull moments.

While the weekend action will take place exclusively at Cape Fear Soccer Park (205 Sutton Steam Plant Rd, Wilmington, NC 28401), the tournament kickoff will be held at Flytrap Downs field (209 Lake Drive, Wilmington, N.C).