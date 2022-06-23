ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear 7’s Rugby tournament kicks off this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

By Michael Cuneo, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8gJm_0gJVFVDP00

The 47th annual Cape Fear 7’s Rugby tournament kicks off in dramatic fashion on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about Wilmington’s biggest rugby event of the year.

A history of competition

This 7 on 7 tournament started in 1976 displays the best aspects of the sport’s fast paced nature. Adult amateur players and some high school teams will get the chance to prove their skill on the pitch. The action gets started Friday night with a very special group of competitors.

Teams representing all five branches of the military

Unsurprisingly, those who serve in the U.S. military have plenty of the competitive nature required to play a physical game like rugby. As such, women’s teams representing all five military branches will open up play on Friday night at the Flytrap Downs field ahead of the Saturday-Sunday traditional tournament.

Massive turnout

A massive, bracketed tournament will see nearly 1,000 competitors battle it out in various divisions until a victor is crowned. Men’s and women’s divisions are divided by intensity, and an additional division is in place for high school boys.

Constant action

Traditional rugby is played with 15 players on each team and consists of two 40-minute periods of play. As the name implies, 7’s rugby cuts that number in half and plays two seven-minute halves. The benefit of fewer players and shorter periods of play is more scoring and faster-paced games. Expect lots of scoring and few dull moments.

While the weekend action will take place exclusively at Cape Fear Soccer Park (205 Sutton Steam Plant Rd, Wilmington, NC 28401), the tournament kickoff will be held at Flytrap Downs field (209 Lake Drive, Wilmington, N.C).

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

Three Bladen Softball Players Headed to USSSA World Series

Bladenboro Middle’s Addison Wilcox and Allison Hickman and Tar Heel Middle’s Gracey Edwards will travel to Viera, Florida to compete in the USSSA World Series Sunday as members of the Coastal Crush Elite team that is based in Loris, South Carolina. Wilcox, Hickman and Edwards were all chosen...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Black Phone brings local actors to the big screen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is no stranger to the big screen, and Friday you can catch one movie filmed here for the first time in theaters. The Black Phone opened this weekend, and features local talent. Born and raised in Wilmington, Reagan Shumate was excited to be apart of this movie after years of traveling to other cities for roles.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition. WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson County Man Wins First $1 Million Carolina Jackpot Prize

CLINTON – David Chestnutt of Clinton took a chance on a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game. Chestnutt purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. When he arrived at lottery headquarters...
CLINTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#Need To Know#Cape Fear 7#Cape Fear 7 S Rugby
Lodging

OTO Development Repositions North Carolina Oceanfront Property

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—OTO Development has repositioned an oceanfront property along the North Carolina coast as Lumina on Wrightsville Beach, a Holiday Inn Resort. OTO, which is part of The Johnson Group, acquired the Holiday Inn Resort Wilmington E-Wrightsville Beach in December 2020 and completed its transition to Lumina on Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday, June 21. The new name draws on the history of a pavilion constructed in 1905.
ECONOMY
WECT

Street closures in downtown Wilmington causes issues for business owners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer is the busy season in southeastern North Carolina, and Beaches and downtowns fill during these months, marking it as the most profitable time for local businesses. Unfortunately, street closures in the heart of downtown Wilmington have halted what typically would be booming business for certain...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
WECT

Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a controversial overturn of Roe v Wade, protestors gathered in downtown Wilmington on Friday night to share their disapproval. The group, Women Organizing for Wilmington (WOW), held the protest on the steps of Thalian Hall. “I was glad to be able to have a safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed in a car accident on U.S. 74/76 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night at around 9:11 p.m. According to New Hanover/Brunswick County Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving eastbound when it collided with a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the pickup was 25-year-old Brandon Perry from Leland, and the car was driven by 20-year-old Mirella Elliott from Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy