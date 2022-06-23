ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SPBr_0gJVFTRx00
Bruce Mikells

A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ht7dF_0gJVFTRx00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Last night's top prize in the Powerball game was reported to be $313.7 million dollars. No single ticket sold for the June 22 drawing matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize. However, there were some large payouts nationwide. For example, a ticket worth $2 million dollars was sold in Florida. And, tickets sold for last night's Powerball in Pennsylvania and Wyoming are worth $1 million this morning.

If you didn't catch last night's ball drop as it happened, here's the video:

As you can see from the video the numbers produced at random for the June 22, 2022 Powerball drawing were:

The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page showed that in addition to the $150,000 winner there were 20 other tickets sold in Louisiana that are worth at least $100 this morning. FIve of those tickets are worth a reported $300. We can only assume that the ticket purchasers opted in on the Powerplay option the game allows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Do18_0gJVFTRx00
Google Maps/Google Streetview

The big money ticket, the $150,000 winner was sold at a Circle K convenience store. The store is located at 560 Lincoln Road in Monroe. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The ticket purchaser had also opted in for the Powerplay which makes the ticket worth $150,000 by rule.

Since the game's jackpot was not won last night it will continue to climb. Powerball officials estimate that by Saturday night the jackpot will be an estimated $335 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing as well. That drawing on Friday night will be for a top prize of $312 million (estimated).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtmFw_0gJVFTRx00
Louisiana Lottery Corporation via YouTube

But if you're looking for a nice payout with a little better odds you might want to look to Louisiana's Lotto game. That jackpot will be an estimated $2.3 million on Saturday night and the Easy 5 game will boast a top prize of $90,000 on Saturday.

If you do choose to play lottery games, please play responsibly. If you or a loved one have an issue with gambling and would like help, it's available free of charge by calling 1-877-770 STOP (7867).

Comments / 6

Related
westcentralsbest.com

14 places added to Louisiana's most endangered places list

BATON ROUGE, La. - From rural schools to civil rights history, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation added 14 new sites to Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List. The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is an organization that advocates and identifies historic sites in Louisiana and established a list of the most endangered places in Louisiana in 1999.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
City
Monroe, LA
KPEL 96.5

Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges To Attempt

If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun. Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Florida Lottery#Powerball Produces#The Louisiana Lottery#Big Wins#Circle K
96.5 KVKI

Will Shreveport Abortion Clinic Have to Close?

Now that the United States Supreme Court has handed down its ruling overturning the Roe V Wade decision on abortion, what will happen in Louisiana?. State lawmakers passed a so-called "trigger law" which would effectively ban all abortions in Louisiana if the high court overturned the Roe decision. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
news7h.com

After Dobbs, Louisiana Woman in New Orleans Who Is 22 and 4 Weeks Pregnant Mulls Trip to Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Despite the blazing sun and over 106 degrees, those with reproductive health needs are still making appointments Friday at Planned Parenthood base in this city. But just hours after the Supreme Court quashed decades of precedent, overturning Roe v. Wadeand gutting the right to abortiona 22-year-old woman was equally confused and appalled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Governor John Bel Edwards on Roe v. Wade

When running for his first term before becoming Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards was very firm on his stance that he is pro-life. The Governor, this week, signed a bill by Louisiana legislator Katrina Jackson that strengthens Louisiana's so-called Trigger law. The Trigger law means that all three of Louisiana's abortion clinics have to shut down.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Bracing for Storms as System Skirts Coast

A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana State Trooper Charged with DWI

A Louisiana State Trooper has been arrested on a charge of DWI. State Police Troop D got word from police in Atlanta, Georgia about the arrest of the off duty trooper. Shortly before 2am Thursday morning 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop. Young is currently assigned Troop D in the Lake Charles area.
ATLANTA, GA
brproud.com

Planned power outage coming to one city in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s hot outside and for some in Louisiana, it may even hotter next month. The Morgan City Fire Department is giving everyone a heads up that a planned power outage is coming at the end of June. The temporary loss of power is...
MORGAN CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police announce the Commencement of Cadet Class 102

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers.  In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police.  […]
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy