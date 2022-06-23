ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Title IX pioneers: From Westside High to ESPYs, Saudia Roundtree shined on every level

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
 2 days ago

“There was nobody who was going to work harder than Saudia Roundtree . She was just unreal in terms of what kind of basketball player she was. Her drive, her talent and just how hard she worked at it.”

Jackie Roberts, current Westside coach and friend of Roundtree’s, can recall the greatness she saw in Roundtree early on in high school. Roundtree lived for basketball and was often seen playing on the outdoor courts against the boys, sometimes grown men.

The trophy case along the wall of Westside’s gym entrance has Roundtree recognized as an all-time great in the school’s history, along with the honors she earned while playing ball.

Roundtree won three state championships at Westside, was named an all-American and participated in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American game in 1992.

South Carolina's Title IX pioneers

Betty Moore, the first woman to become AD in Greenville County Schools

Dawn Staley a winner on the court, fierce advocate for women off of it

Johanna Gibbs, a trailblazer as a coach, educator and administrator

Althea Gibson changed trajectory of tennis as 1st Black major winner

She went on to Kilgore College, where she earned the Junior College Player of the Year Award in 1994, then transferred to the University of Georgia, where she left her mark as one of the best players in SEC history.

In 1996, Roundtree was named National Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and the SEC Female Athlete of the Year in all sports. She also received the 1997 ESPY Award for Best Female College Basketball Player.

Following a prolific college career, Roundtree went on to play three seasons in the American Basketball League. She earned a shoe deal with Reebok, becoming the brand’s first ABL player with a signature shoe and a Reebok poster athlete alongside Allen Iverson.

Roundtree’s legacy still lives on at Westside, inspiring the girls who come into the basketball program. She’s an example Roberts continuously uses when talking to her team.

Roundtree regularly comes back to her Westside community by helping out Roberts, talking to players and visiting the summer camps. She keeps Roberts encouraged, shares advice from her experiences as a college head coach and helps with the players as much as she can.

“She is always just a phone call away,” Roberts said.

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Title IX pioneers: From Westside High to ESPYs, Saudia Roundtree shined on every level

