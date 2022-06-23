ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out & About Top 3: Aqua Addicts ski show is tonight, live music Saturday

By Aberdeen News
 2 days ago
Here are some of the top entertainment options in the Aberdeen area in the days to come. For more events, visit https://visitaberdeensd.com/events/.

Aberdeen Aqua Addicts ski show: 7:30 tonight, Dahme Lake, 3301 S. Highway 281. Admission is $5 for adult, $3 for children.

Live music by Insomniac Folklore: 6 p.m. Saturday, Red Rooster Coffee House, 218 S. Main St. Better Ride, GDWFLRCKT and others will also perform. Suggested donation of $5 to Fallout Creative Community.

Storybook Land Theatre: Friday at 7 p.m. “G.O.O.D. vs. E.V.I.L” at Storybook Land Castle at Wylie Park. Tuesday at 10 a.m. “A Special Trade," at Storybook Land Castle at Wylie Park. Free.

Aberdeen, SD
