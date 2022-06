Eight hundred thousand dollar settlement has been reached in a case stemming from complaints that Georgia Gwinnett College violated the First Amendment rights of two students. The dispute began more than five years ago when a campus police officer told then-student Chike Uzuegbunam he couldn’t distribute written materials expressing his Christian faith at an outdoor plaza near the campus library. Another student, Joseph Bradford, who also wanted to preach on campus, later joined the case as a plaintiff.

MORGAN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO