ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced that Dwight Parker, 40, of Troy, was sentenced to 18 years in State Prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, and a consecutive term of two to six years in State Prison, for an aggregate minimum sentence of 20 years, and a maximum of 24 years in State Prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Thursday morning.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO