Governor Hogan calls on Comptroller, General Assembly to take action on gas tax

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week issued the following statement regarding gas tax relief:

“Nearly 100 days ago, Maryland became the first state in the nation to suspend the gas tax, and we proved that it can be done successfully to lower prices for working Americans. We have also been calling on President Biden to take action to suspend the federal gas tax, and we are pleased that he has now finally agreed to do so. With the pain at the pump only getting worse, Congress should act immediately to suspend the federal gas tax.

“Today, we are also again calling on Democratic leaders in Maryland to take action to address rising gas prices. We are once again calling on the Comptroller to use the same authority he has in the past in order to minimize the impact of the gas tax increase scheduled for July 1. We are again calling on the presiding officers of the General Assembly to convene a special session for the express and sole purpose of passing emergency legislation to suspend the gas tax. I am prepared to swiftly sign a gas tax suspension into law.

“There is no reason why we cannot come together and get this done before the July 4th holiday to provide much-needed relief for the crushing costs burdening families and businesses.”

[Photo by Ingo Joseph from Pexels ]

The post Governor Hogan calls on Comptroller, General Assembly to take action on gas tax appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Community Policy