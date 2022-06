Visit a financial planner for your personal finances and they will tell you a critical step is to have an emergency fund to get you and your family through hard times. So why do the liberals in Harrisburg, including our lame-duck governor, demand we immediately spend our budget surplus? They claim it’s irresponsible not to spend it. Don’t believe their BS! Irresponsible is spending every cent in your bank account when a recession looms.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO