Janesville Police Department Officers responded to Bond Park at 201 North Oakhill for the report of a gun shot wound around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. According to the J.P.D, upon arriving officers located one 19-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities say officers received information that an unknown suspect left the area in a vehicle. Officers checked the area and were not able to locate the suspect. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released. Officers received information the victim and suspect know each other and were in the same vehicle when the victim was shot. According to the J.P.D, the suspect was identified as a heavier set black male around 20 years of age wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. This investigation is ongoing in attempt to identify the suspect and gain further evidence.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO