MOUNT VERNON — Judge John Thatcher found 13 people guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court this week. -- Rickie Rhea, 27 of Akron, was found guilty of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under an FRA Suspension. The Court sentenced her to serve 30 days in jail with 23 days suspended and placed her on one year of community control with the following conditions: complete a drug and alcohol assessment within 60 days for the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and pay a $200 fine on the FRA DUS.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO